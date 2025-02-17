JioHotstar partners with Nielsen for transparent ad metrics during IPL 2025

Nielsen has entered into a collaboration with JioStar to provide analytics solutions for the media company’s OTT platform, JioHotstar, ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The partnership is set to introduce a reporting system aimed at enhancing transparency in advertising measurement within the Indian media sector. Nielsen will develop a data pipeline to track the effectiveness of ad campaigns on JioHotstar properties, using its audience measurement capabilities and first-party data. The move is expected to provide advertisers and agencies with detailed insights to assess campaign performance during the upcoming TATA IPL 2025.
As part of the arrangement, Nielsen will implement tools such as Nielsen ONE Ads, formerly known as Digital Ad Ratings (DAR), alongside a newly developed Volumetric and Reach Analysis feature to analyse viewership patterns and ad performance on the JioHotstar platform. Advertisers will be able to access metrics via the Nielsen One dashboard, including data on impressions, clicks, campaign reach, and on-target reach. The initiative is expected to respond to industry demands for improved ad measurement systems and offer a clearer view of advertising performance.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ishan Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer, Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator, JioStar said, “Through our association with Nielsen, we aim to redefine how advertising on Digital/ OTT is measured and delivered across India’s most iconic entertainment and sports properties. As one of the largest streaming platforms in the country, JioHotstar is committed to providing advertisers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance transparency and precision. The collaboration is another step towards delivering unparalleled value to our partners during Tata IPL 2025 and beyond.”
“As a trusted leader in audience measurement for over 100 years, Nielsen is committed to supporting the evolving needs of advertisers with data-driven insights,” says Arnaud Frade, President, (Commercial), Asia, Nielsen. “Our collaboration with JioHotstar not only reinforces our role as a preferred partner in the Indian media ecosystem but also enables us to address long-standing industry challenges. With this, we aim to bring more transparency and accountability to digital ad measurement. Together, we are shaping the future of India’s rapidly evolving media landscape, helping advertisers to make more informed and data-driven decisions that should ultimately drive better outcomes in a dynamic digital environment”, he further added.