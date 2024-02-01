Swiggy appoints Ashwath Swaminathan as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

Swiggy has appointed Ashwath Swaminathan as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer. Swaminathan will be responsible for building and executing Swiggy’s growth and marketing strategy designed to engage new and returning customers, drive innovation, and explore strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position.
Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, said, "Ashwath brings with him the right experience and a strong track record of strengthening consumer brands and growth marketing through data-driven insights and strategic collaborations. He joins Swiggy at a time of unprecedented opportunity, and we’re excited by the critical role he will play in bringing our mission of unparalleled convenience to life”.
Ashwath Swaminathan, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Swiggy said, “Swiggy is a well-loved and fast-growing brand. I look forward to helping elevate the Swiggy brand for the next chapter of innovation and growth and make it an iconic brand by offering unparalleled convenience to urban Indians ."
Before joining Swiggy, Swaminathan served as the Vice President of the Oral Care & Deodorants business at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).