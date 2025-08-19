WPP Media secures global media mandate for Mastercard

WPP Media has secured the global media mandate for Mastercard. This marked the end of the brand’s decade-long partnership with Carat, which had handled the account since 2014.
The mandate includes services like global media strategy, planning and buying, across the brand’s more than 70 international markets.
Additionally, Ogilvy has been brought on board as Mastercard’s global community management partner, with responsibility for building and managing online communities across key markets worldwide.
Announcing the collaboration in a post on LinkedIn, Brian Lesser, Chief Executive Officer at WPP Media, wrote, “We’re thrilled to support such an important global brand and critical player in the world’s commerce infrastructure across more than 70 international markets. We’ll be working side by side with the incredible team at Ogilvy to help drive growth and innovation across Mastercard’s business.”
Lesser described the win as a landmark achievement for the agency, reflecting the momentum the agency is building, the strength of its integrated offerings and the value of its investments aimed at giving clients an advantage in the AI era. He added, “We can’t wait to demonstrate what’s possible when you combine one of the world’s most trusted brands with the world’s best media talent and technology.”