APL Apollo’s Charu Malhotra on why B2B brands should have a strong presence

India was the 2nd largest global crude steel producer in FY22, with December 2022 reaching 10.6 million metric tons. From this, the Indian steel pipe market is estimated to be Rs 50,000-55,000 crore and is 8-9% of the global steel pipe market.

APL Apollo Tubes, founded in 1986, is one of the many steel tube manufacturing companies in this vast industry. This B2B has always been looked at from a functional standpoint, with little to no emphasis on its communication strategy.

But, Charu Malhotra, Chief Brand Officer & Group Head Marketing, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, who joined the company in 2023, believes that B2B brands are witnessing a shift and are demanding a need for a larger-than-life aura to appeal to a larger audience.

Malhotra elaborates on how APL Apollo is redefining its marketing approach to meet these evolving demands, navigating the challenges associated with a new vision, and shaping the future of brand marketing in the steel tube manufacturing sector.

Charu, you have led marketing departments for many manufacturing brands in the past. What are some key learnings from these past positions that you have implemented at APL Apollo?

In my professional journey of 20 years, I've witnessed a fascinating evolution in marketing practices across various industry brands. The traditional boundaries between B2B and B2C marketing are gradually fading away. At APL Apollo, I've implemented key learnings from this shift, recognizing that successful B2B brands are now focusing not only on key customers but also on building a strong brand presence among the masses.

We are working towards transforming our commodity-based products into a brand-centric offering, which is a pivotal strategy aligned with this market shift. APL Apollo is embracing this change by establishing a distinct brand persona that fosters love from a wider audience and nurtures an emotional connection. Moreover, we're expanding our reach to encompass a broader audience spectrum so that brand equity is no longer confined to a specific segment.

Additionally, emphasizing communication around sustainable practices has become increasingly important, not just for ethical reasons but also to generate goodwill for the brand image.

From a marketing pov, in the past, the steel tubes/manufacturing industry was considered purely functional, with little emphasis on branding/marketing. How has this approach changed in recent times, and how has consumer behavior affected this change?

From a marketing perspective, gone are the days when the steel tube industry was perceived as just a functional unit, devoid of significant branding or marketing campaigns. Today, the paradigm has shifted; now, B2B brands need a larger-than-life brand aura and a broader audience to establish a wider appeal.

For customers, trust and credibility have become predominant, which has prompted a shift towards building a connection with the brand through effective communication strategies. Consumer behavior plays a pivotal role in this change, as modern customers seek product or brand interaction through various channels. Therefore, it is now important for brands to craft distinct identities to form trustworthy relationships with their target audiences.

B2B companies are also increasingly gravitating towards the influence of celebrities, whose stature can elevate a brand’s presence through compelling endorsements. Also, goodwill-based marketing, a strong digital presence, participation in trade shows and events, and undertaking communal engagement activities for both the masses and niche target groups are integral components of this changing approach. As a result, marketing is becoming more than just functionality for brands as they move towards creating meaningful connections with customers through diverse and engaging strategies.

Can you give us an overview of APL Apollo's marketing and media strategy? What key mediums does the brand use?

At APL Apollo, our marketing and media strategy is a comprehensive blend of both above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) campaigns to ensure a widespread and targeted reach in the market. In the digital age, social media and digital platforms are also playing a significant role in our marketing strategy, as they allow us to connect with our audience on a more personal level.

Notably, we are leveraging print and electronic media to maintain a diverse presence in Tier II and Tier III markets and cater to a broad audience spectrum. Remarkably, influencer marketing is a key component of our marketing strategy, as we believe in the power of authentic voices to amplify our brand message. All in all, APL Apollo’s approach is dynamic, ensuring adaptability in an ever-evolving marketing world.

Can you tell us a bit about your approach to social media? What are some dos and don'ts you follow for social media?

Our approach to social media at APL Apollo is a meticulously curated blend of strategic planning, platform-specific content strategies, and a steadfast commitment to engagement and community-building. For LinkedIn, we prioritize sharing thought leadership content, industry insights, and corporate updates to establish APL Apollo Tubes as an industry-leading voice in the sector. On Instagram, our focus is on visually appealing content that showcases our remarkable projects, product features, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, providing an immersive experience for our audience. Meanwhile, our Facebook strategy involves a diverse mix of content, including highlights from events and projects, industry news, and a combination of captivating visuals and informative posts.

Following some key do’s of social media, we tailor our content to be platform- and audience-specific, ensuring relevance for both B2B and B2C target audiences. We also strive for visually appealing content, prioritize engagement, and make continuous efforts to broaden our reach through paid promotions.

At the same time, we are mindful of some important don'ts, such as not ignoring audience feedback, acknowledging differences between multiple platforms, and staying up-to-date with emerging trends. This holistic approach contributes towards enhancing APL Apollo's social media presence with credibility and resonating effectively with our diverse audience.

The recent inclusion of Amitabh Bachchan as APL Apollo's brand ambassador is interesting. What is the marketing objective behind this partnership with Mr. Bachchan?

APL Apollo’s recent collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador is a strategic marketing move to leverage his legendary image and trustworthiness. His iconic status symbolizes longevity and reliability, aligning seamlessly with APL Apollo's commitment to quality and excellence in the steel tube industry.

By tapping into the giant fan base and global appeal of the Bollywood superstar, our objective is clear: to reinforce our current market dominance and also extend our brand recognition across the nation. This two-year partnership signifies a comprehensive approach, where Mr. Bachchan will endorse the brand across various media channels, including print, electronic media, outdoor platforms, and in-store promotional material.

How do you think the advent of AI has changed the marketing role? How does APL Apollo plan to shape campaign narratives using AI to stay innovative and engaging in the ongoing year?

AI algorithms are playing a pivotal role in marketing initiatives, enabling marketers to curate hyper-personalized conversations at an unprecedented scale by analyzing vast datasets. At APL Apollo, we recognize the significance of staying at the forefront of innovation. In the ongoing year, our strategy involves harnessing the power of AI to shape campaign narratives that are not only innovative but also highly engaging. We aim to explore creative applications of virtual reality (VR) tools to deliver captivating consumer interaction, portraying various applications of structural steel tubes in real-life simulation.

The manufacturing industry, to date, remains highly male-dominated. As someone with experience in a historically male-dominated industry, could you share some challenges you've faced and how you've navigated them?

Women in corporate settings, especially in the highly competitive steel industry, often face a unique set of hurdles with prevalent gender biases that can hinder career advancement and leadership opportunities for them. While it is not obvious, gender biases still exist in the corporate environment. Stereotypes within these male-dominated organizations often perpetuate the perception that women are less competent, adding an extra layer of complexity to their professional growth.

Navigating these challenges, I have always focused on understanding the industry dynamics to identify different avenues where I can valuably contribute. In my role at Mystint over the last decade, within the building materials sector, another predominantly male-driven industry, I've found that the brand-driven marketing strategies align with my strengths. The shift towards creating a "Brand Aura" has provided a welcoming environment for me to make substantial contributions, breaking through gender stereotypes and driving brand marketing in a way that brings a company’s valuable perspectives to the forefront.

In your professional journey, you have been very vocal about gender equality and women's empowerment. How do you think this dynamic has changed in the marketing industry? Can you share tips where work is needed?

Advocating for gender equality and women's empowerment has been a crucial aspect of my commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment. Over time, I've observed some positive changes, but there's still work to be done. The dynamics have evolved with more conversations addressing gender disparities, and companies need to prioritise equal opportunities in leadership roles and pay equity. Mentorship programmes and networking opportunities specifically designed for women can also play a pivotal role in breaking down barriers. Additionally, nurturing a culture that encourages open dialogue about women's issues and provides support for their work-life balance is crucial.

Can you share APL Apollo's short-term and long-term marketing goals?

Aligning with today's conscientious consumer base, APL Apollo is positioning itself as more than a steel tube manufacturer, as our mission is to embed sustainability in every facet of our brand identity. Our focus has consistently been on adding a human touch to our brand persona. We strive to showcase the passion and expertise of our team, intending to forge authentic connections with our customers. Our goal is to emphasize that even in a highly technical industry, the driving force behind successful businesses is ultimately the people within them.

Looking at the future, the adoption of AI-driven tools is poised to revolutionize product marketing, elevating customer buying experiences through the integration of chatbots and virtual assistants. Moreover, the prominence of captivating and informative video content will reign supreme for social media marketing to communicate the intricacies of the highly technical steel industry.

What are some must-have skill sets for a marketer in 2024?

Nowadays, as a marketer, it is ultra-essential to be proficient in data analysis, as data is the new gold. Similarly, adapting to emerging technologies, honing strong storytelling skills, and having a deep understanding of the customer experience can transform future-ready marketing campaigns.

Lastly, as a jury member for Agency Con, what are your expectations from the entries and a message for the participants?

My expectations for the entries are high, and I'm eagerly anticipating innovative and thought-provoking submissions that showcase creativity, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the new-age consumer. Eager to see the good work done by brands and the heroes behind building strong brand narratives as we celebrate the outstanding contribution from advertisement, creative & digital agencies. Good luck to all participants, and I can't wait to see the outstanding work they bring to the table. The fast-changing consumer landscape demands building strong brand memories for consumers to resonate. So, be genuine and let the brand narratives shine through to grab customer attention.