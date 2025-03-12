I wish someone had told me earlier that it’s okay to assert yourself: Niti Kumar of Starcom

The A&M has always been an industry of contradictions. It thrives on bold ideas and fresh perspectives, yet for decades, the boardrooms where million-dollar media plans are crafted have remained stubbornly homogenous. Women, despite making up nearly half of the workforce in advertising and media, remain underrepresented in leadership roles. While the industry has made strides in fostering inclusivity, the reality is that women in senior positions often find themselves outnumbered, underestimated, or overlooked.

Beyond the numbers, the challenge is cultural. The fast-paced, high-stakes nature of the industry demands long hours, relentless pitches, and an ability to stay ahead of consumer trends—a reality that has historically worked against women balancing careers with personal responsibilities. But today, a new generation of leaders is reshaping the rules, proving that ambition and empathy, strategy and flexibility, data and creativity can coexist.

One such leader is Niti Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Starcom India, a powerhouse in the media planning and buying space. Over the course of her career, she has seen the industry evolve—from the days of linear media plans to today’s fragmented, algorithm-driven landscape. More importantly, she has lived the experience of being a woman in advertising and marketing.

In this interview, she offers an insider’s perspective on what it takes to thrive in media today. She discusses the future of advertising in an AI-driven world, the hidden biases that still persist in boardrooms, and why women must stop waiting for opportunities and start asking for them.

Edited excerpts:

Your journey in the advertising, marketing, and media industry has been inspiring. Can you take us back to the beginning? What first drew you to this field, and what kept you going?

I’d say I was almost a "born and brought up" media planner—if such a thing exists! I specialised in media planning at MICA after my graduation, and that's pretty much what I've been doing ever since.

I stumbled into this field somewhat by accident because, at MICA, we had three choices: research, which was very numbers-oriented; client servicing, which was more about fronting the creative side of an agency; and then there was media, which I found to have more structure and technical expertise. That drew me in.

I love working with data and telling stories through data—that’s a passion of mine. Over my career, I’ve worked with GroupM, DDB, IPG, and now Publicis. I also had a three-year marketing stint at Penguin Random House India, where I handled marketing for close to 300 titles. So, I’ve worked across a variety of categories and worn many hats.

From actually opening Excel sheets and making media plans to leading teams, I still remember my first TV plan—it was for Dabur Hajmola! I’ve grown from that to handling offices at DDB and Mediacom, where I worked for a long time.

I’ve always been driven by strategy, and the strategy function within media has always excited me. Growth, working with large, diverse teams—all of that motivates me. Now, at Starcom, as the Chief Operating Officer, I manage key client relationships and drive growth for the agency. I lead a team of over 100 people, working with clients like Meta, Spotify, Dabur, Abbott, and Visa.

Can you briefly walk us through your stints at Mudra, at Mediacom and Penguin, to your current position at Starcom? What takeaways/lessons did you draw from each place?

My years at DDB were formative. I was there for about 7–8 years, maybe longer, and I had a lot of room to grow. I had great mentors and sponsors who supported me.

For instance, when I had my child—a very challenging phase in balancing career and home—my manager, Madan Mohapatra, was incredibly supportive. He even gave me the option to bring my baby to the office! This was a time when crèches weren’t common in workplaces.

Every morning, I’d go to work with my baby, his formula bottles, and the nanny. We set up a small room next to mine with a cot, toys, and everything needed. I’d conduct meetings with my son sitting in the middle of the conference room table, playing with his toys while I worked with my team or media vendors.

That experience taught me a lot about the importance of empathy in leadership. When managers, whether male or female, support their teams through different life stages, it builds strong, motivated teams and lifelong loyalty. If it weren’t for my manager’s support, I might have chosen to be a homemaker instead of continuing my career.

At Mediacom, I saw the power of a global network driving growth. Penguin was a completely different experience. I learned how to execute marketing and media strategies with nearly zero budgets but on a huge scale. It was all about stretching beyond my comfort zone.

At Starcom, my focus has been on business growth, fostering a culture of collaboration, and adapting to rapid post-COVID changes—especially digitalisation. In today’s fast-paced world, learning to adapt quickly has been key. Building large and diverse teams and managing Gen Z expectations has also been an interesting experience at Publicis especially around setting up new capabilities and driving Power of One for our clients

As a female leader in the A&M world, what personal milestones or achievements have been most significant to you along this journey?

Professionally, becoming part of leadership teams at large agencies was something I once only dreamed of as a student.

Personally, I come from a fairly conservative Marwari family where working women, especially in corporate roles, were rare. My mother, despite being a homemaker, was always supportive of my career. Making her proud has been a huge personal milestone for me.

Looking back, is there a piece of advice you wish you had received earlier in your career that would have made a significant difference?

Yes! I think, as women, we sometimes carry a certain baggage—hesitation in asking for what we want. I used to assume that if I worked hard, opportunities would come to me. I hesitated to ask for promotions, new roles, training, or additional team members.

I wish someone had told me earlier that it’s okay to assert yourself. Asking for growth opportunities doesn’t harm your career—it can actually accelerate it. I realised this much later than I should have.

The A&M industry is known for its fast pace and demanding nature. Do you think it has evolved in terms of being more inclusive and accommodating for women?

Yes, definitely. At Publicis, for example, we have extended maternity leave policies and structured return programs for women rejoining the workforce. We are an organisation that is people-first and gives many flexible options, especially in cases such as caregiving.

However, at a lot of corporates, men and women are still not truly equal. Look at leadership teams across top agencies—most are still male-dominated. There’s still a long way to go.

Conventionally, women in leadership have often faced biases—whether it's about decision-making styles or balancing work and life. Have you encountered any of these biases, and how have you navigated them?

I’ve been lucky to have supportive workplaces, but yes, I have faced biases.

I’ve learned to pick my battles—some things are best ignored, but other times, you need to push back and assert yourself.

Coming to media planning, as consumer attention continues to fragment across platforms, what do you think are the biggest challenges brands face in media planning today?

The biggest challenge is keeping up with change. Earlier, media planning was more linear. Now, attention spans are shorter, and digital media has blurred the lines between paid and earned content. Finding the right mix for brands is increasingly complex.

With the rise of AI, programmatic advertising, and real-time consumer insights, how has the role of a media agency evolved? Is creativity still at the forefront, or is data now the driving force?

Creativity and data must work together. The best campaigns use creative storytelling powered by strong data-driven insights

With third-party cookies disappearing and privacy regulations tightening, how do you see media agencies adapting to create effective and personalised brand experiences while respecting consumer data?

At Publicis, all data partnerships and activations are privacy-compliant and consent-driven. We have many proprietary tools that we’ve created to ensure maximum impact for our clients. Personalisation at scale is being powered by innovative tech solutions while ensuring regulatory compliance.

As someone who leads high-performing teams, what’s your approach to leadership—especially in an industry that is data-driven yet deeply human in nature?

I’d describe my leadership style as collaborative and empathetic. I believe in making team members see the value in their work and supporting them through challenges.

Throughout your journey, have there been any women mentors or role models who have influenced or inspired you? If so, how have they shaped your perspective?

Yes, my mother, for her unwavering support, and Anupriya Acharya, our group CEO. She balances toughness with empathy, and I’ve learned a lot from her.

Women in pop culture are often depicted as being always on the go. We rarely see them resting and just existing. How do you prioritise self-care and relaxation to unwind from the pressures of work?

I schedule it into my calendar! Whether it’s gym time, reading, or gardening, I ensure I make time for myself.

From the point you started your career, what changes have you noticed in the representation of women?

In Publicis, we have many women executives in leadership roles. However, as an industry we still have a long way to go in terms of true equality.

Finally, if you could give one piece of advice to women stepping into the industry, what would it be?

Don’t overthink it. Work hard, follow your passion, and don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. That’s a surefire formula for success.