50-60% of our consumer-facing spending is on digital: McDonald’s India CMO

In 2004, McDonald’s India found itself at a crossroads. The global giant, famous for its Big Macs and fries, was navigating one of the most diverse and competitive food markets in the world. In a country where culinary traditions stretch back millennia, could a brand built on Western fast food make a lasting impact? The answer wasn’t found in doubling down on global favourites but in adaptation—a pivot towards India’s deep-rooted love for local flavours, affordability, and convenience.

Fast forward to today, and McDonald’s India is looked upon as an exemplar of how global brands can reinvent themselves to thrive in local markets. From launching a vegetarian menu tailored to religious dietary needs to introducing region-specific offerings like the McAloo Tikki, the company has embedded itself into the Indian consumer psyche.

In recent years, the brand’s marketing efforts have not just been about introducing new products but about rethinking the entire customer journey. One key turning point was the post-COVID shift towards omnichannel experiences. As consumer behaviour changed rapidly during the pandemic, McDonald’s embraced delivery platforms, drive-thrus, and digital ordering through their McDelivery app. This omnichannel expansion not only catered to safety-conscious customers but also set McDonald’s apart from many competitors in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry.

Another milestone was the launch of the EatQual initiative, a campaign focused on inclusivity. Recognising that accessibility goes beyond physical spaces, McDonald’s re-engineered its burger packaging to accommodate customers with upper limb disabilities. This was followed by other inclusive moves, such as introducing no-onion, no-garlic options and offering colourblind-friendly features in their app—a first for any QSR in India.

As the QSR category in India grows, McDonald's has had to stay nimble, adjusting to hyperlocal needs across cities and towns. Whether it’s tapping into the anime subculture or running moment-driven marketing campaigns tied to Indian festivals, McDonald’s India has proven its agility.

A few days ago, McDonald’s India (W&S) launched its latest offering–in what is said to be the first in a series of upcoming products–the Multi-Millet Bun. The food giant partnered with CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) to design a bun that incorporates five millets from different parts of the country. To amplify its reach, the brand launched a campaign featuring celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor titled ‘Real Food, Real Good’.

We got a chance to sit down with Arvind RP, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s India to discuss the evolution in McDonald’s India’s marketing strategy vis-a-vis the rise of QSR industry, omnichannel approach, social media-savvy communication, and ‘Vision 2027’.

With the rise of digital platforms, McDonald's India has made a concerted effort to be where its consumers are—whether that’s Instagram, YouTube, or emerging channels like connected TV. From light-hearted humour to pop culture references, the brand stays relevant through moment marketing, often jumping on trending topics to engage their audience in real-time. Arvind takes us through the thought process behind this.

Edited excerpts:

The millet bun that McDonald's is launching—what sort of marketing initiatives are in place? For people who aren't aware of their nutritional needs, how are you planning to educate them?

It's all about consumer education. The good news is, that we are talking about five millets, which many people know, but we’re introducing them to a new generation. Who better to help with this than Sanjeev Kapoor? Over the past 30 years, he’s been a key figure in the food scene, and many years ago, he began promoting millets online. That's where we started.

We are using various social and digital channels to reach young audiences, sharing the benefits of millets and how they make a great choice. You can still enjoy your favourite foods, like dal makhani or mutton bhaji, but now with a millet bun. A lot of consumer education also happens in-store, through various touchpoints. Our staff engages with consumers about the millet bun. So, it's largely digital, social, in-store, and through our ads that we’re promoting it.

How do you anticipate the consumer response? McDonald's is known for its taste and reputation. Do you think people will embrace this?

We have prior evidence for this. When we launched the whole wheat bun years ago, consumers loved it. It was an alternative to the regular bun. With the millet bun, we expect a similar positive response. Additionally, the government has been heavily promoting millets recently, so consumers are already aware. Given this, we anticipate a very good response, and we're confident many consumers will at least try it.

Reflecting on your marketing journey with McDonald’s India, what are some of the key milestones or turning points that have shaped the brand’s identity in the market?

There are three or four key inflection points in the brand's journey over the last five years. One of the most significant was the post-COVID omnichannel revolution. During the pandemic, the importance of omnichannel really grew. For us, it meant expanding food delivery through platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and our own McDelivery app, as well as focusing on drive-thru, which gained popularity for its safety.

We launched several campaigns around this, such as the Golden Guarantee campaign and the Gourmet Burger campaign. The gourmet burgers, introduced specifically for delivery, were a huge success in 2021 and 2022 and significantly boosted business growth.

The second inflection point is our journey on inclusivity. We launched the ‘EatQual’ platform, starting by focusing on people with upper limb disabilities. We redesigned our burger packaging to make it easier for them to open and enjoy. Then, we introduced a no onion, no garlic range and a Jain-friendly menu. Last year, we addressed colour blindness by introducing a feature in our app that helps colorblind consumers see the right colours, which was widely appreciated.

The third significant program has been our ‘Real Food, Real Good’ initiative. Consumers today expect more from food brands, and McDonald’s already has the highest standards of quality and safety. However, it’s important to communicate this. We launched a campaign with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to highlight the quality and sourcing of our food.

Those are the three key inflection points that have shaped the brand in the last five or six years.

How has the marketing strategy evolved over the years, especially in response to the changing consumer preferences and market dynamics in India?

Some things have remained the same, while others have changed. For example, our glocal approach has always been important—adapting our global brand to be relevant to Indian consumers. This remains as crucial today as it was 20 years ago. Similarly, our focus on value and affordability continues to be essential to growing the QSR category in India.

However, some things have changed. One major change is the rise of omnichannel behaviour, especially food delivery. McDelivery started about 8-9 years ago, but it's only in the last 5-7 years that it's become so important. Additionally, our menu has expanded. While we’re known for burgers, today we offer much more, like coffee through McCafé, which is growing fast, and fried chicken, particularly in southern India, where chicken is very popular.

Moment marketing has become quite popular nowadays with a lot of engaging their digital audiences through it. How has it turned out for you? What was the thought behind foraying into topical posts on social media?

The goal is to stay relevant and be part of the conversations that matter. A lot of effort goes into social listening to track trending topics and consumer conversations. McDonald's is a widely relevant brand—it appeals to families, officegoers, kids, and students. This broad appeal allows us to tap into many occasions, from Friendship Day to Valentine's Day. Our agency partners, like DDB, are fully equipped to react quickly to these trends, which is crucial for moment marketing.

Humour and pop culture references are often used in McDonald’s marketing. How do you ensure that these elements connect well with the Indian audience?

At the highest level, we aim for storytelling that is rich in emotions, whether it’s long-format storytelling or moment marketing. Humour is a strong emotion we often use because McDonald’s is about light-hearted moments and fond memories. Our current ‘Mixer Combos’ campaign, which promotes affordable snacking combos, is humour-driven and connects well with people.

Another example is our anime campaign. Anime has become a big subculture globally, and India is one of the biggest markets for it. In April and May, we ran a campaign around anime, even participating in Comic-Con Mumbai. We redesigned our Linking Road store in an anime style, making it a magnet for anime fans.

How do you go about selecting and collaborating with influencers on social media? What elements do you look for when identifying a suitable influencer?

Influencers vary from micro to macro and even celebrities. We’ve worked with all types. For instance, our campaign with Sehwag worked well because his quirky character and sense of humour align with our brand's light-hearted nature.

Micro-influencers are particularly important in regional markets. We also balance influencers across platforms, not just Instagram but also YouTube, as many influencers are big on YouTube. We’ve also collaborated with food influencers to be part of organic food reviews and stories.

With the rise of digital and social media, how has McDonald's India balanced its marketing efforts across traditional and digital mediums?

We use both extensively. About 50-60% of our consumer-facing spending is on digital, and it’s growing rapidly. But traditional media like TV and out-of-home (OOH) still play a crucial role. We use an ROI-based approach, employing market mix modelling to determine which media drives business growth the most. We also experiment with new mediums, such as digital OOH and connected TV (CTV).

What role does hyperlocal marketing play in your marketing plan? How do your touch points differ for metros and other lower-tier cities?

Hyperlocal marketing is critical because restaurant discovery is hyperlocal. Whether through Google Maps or dining apps like Zomato, consumers find restaurants locally. We ensure McDonald’s is part of that journey by being visible when consumers search for dining options in their area.

We also invest in trade marketing, especially when opening new stores, to make sure people in the area know about us. For example, we might engage with nearby colleges or promote the store in local events. Hyperlocal marketing is key to driving awareness and foot traffic to our stores.

Are there any specific points you keep in mind when planning for metro cities versus Tier II and Tier III cities?

I would say we look at two different scenarios: adding stores in existing cities versus entering completely new geographies. The approach differs. In new geographies, we focus on introducing the brand to consumers who may not be familiar with it. But when adding stores in an existing city, where consumers already know the brand, the focus is on convenience and making them aware of the new store.

Also, when we open stores in smaller towns, price points are lower. Affordability is crucial in these areas, and we factor that into our marketing plans for smaller geographies.

McDonald’s India has been associated with DDB Mudra for quite a few years. What do you think is the key in maintaining a successful agency-client relationship?

DDB is one of McDonald’s global agencies, and that brings certain advantages. The brand ethos and way of thinking are deeply embedded in the agency’s ecosystem. Senior leaders at DDB are actively engaged with McDonald's here and globally, making it a long-term, symbiotic relationship. The more we push creative boundaries, the more it attracts young, talented people to work on the brand.

It’s a journey of creative excellence that both McDonald’s and DDB have embarked on. The brightest minds at DDB work on the brand, and that reflects in the work we put out in the market. We both share a desire to keep pushing boundaries while staying true to McDonald’s classic marketing approach.

With the festive season around the corner, does McDonald's India have any particular campaigns or initiatives planned?

Yes, October to December is one of our biggest quarters. We have some new product launches lined up, which we’ll reveal soon. Every year, we also do special campaigns for Diwali. Last year, our Diwali campaign saw a significant spike in sales, so it’s an important occasion for us. We ensure that we’re part of these festive moments, whether through new products or targeted advertising.

What are some of the key trends you are observing in the Indian food and beverage industry that are influencing McDonald’s marketing strategies?

Definitely. Food is inherently experimental, and consumers are always looking to try something new. We distinguish between fads and long-term trends. We're on top of consumer surveys through global and local partners to stay ahead of trends. For example, we launched a sauce as part of a specific anime collaboration after extensive research. We always aim to be proactive in our approach.

Broadly, there are a few key food trends. One is the celebration of ethnic flavors, such as our current “Chillies of India” campaign, where we've developed burgers using chilies from different parts of India. It taps into regional pride, which resonates with our consumers. At the same time, global trends also play a role. For example, last summer, our peri-peri campaign was a big hit. It's a balance of local and global trends. We stay updated to ensure we’re relevant and ahead of the curve.

How do you think the role of a CMO has evolved since the time you joined the industry?

The role has definitely evolved. A CMO is responsible for business growth, especially in a market like India, where the focus is on growing penetration and attracting new consumers. Over time, the complexity has increased, particularly with the rise of digital marketing. It's not just about a 30-second TV ad anymore; campaigns now require multiple assets for various digital platforms.

Additionally, first-party data and CRM have become essential. While direct marketing has always existed, it's now about CRM, loyalty programs, and personalised campaigns, which require mastering marketing technology. This has changed the way we build teams too. You need diverse expertise in areas like digital, data, and creative.

That said, some things haven’t changed, like the power of storytelling and the importance of emotions in brand building.

Looking ahead, what are the long-term and short-term objectives you hope to achieve with McDonald’s marketing strategy in India?

Our long-term vision is called ‘Vision 2027.’ We are the market leaders and aim to consolidate that position. Our goal is to grow to 600 restaurants, expand in both big cities and smaller geographies, and add more drive-thrus, where we’re already the leader in India. Growing our digital business is also a key focus.

We know the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) category in India is still at a nascent stage, so our efforts are geared towards growing the entire category, not just gaining market share.