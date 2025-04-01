ICICI Lombard’s Sheena Kapoor on capturing Gen Z attention in a cluttered insurance market

Consumer attention has become the most valuable and elusive currency in today's digital landscape. As Sheena Kapoor, Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR at ICICI Lombard, observes, we live in an ‘interconnected yet disconnected’ world where digital footprints stretch across platforms, but consumption patterns are increasingly fragmented. The prescribed programming networks of yesterday have dissolved, and marketers are left with the complex challenge of capturing fleeting moments of attention where doom-scrolling and information overload have become the norm.

For the BFSI sector, traditionally known for its informative and straightforward communication, this shift is a particular challenge. Insurance marketing relies on rational arguments and security-focused messaging that often fails to resonate with younger audiences seeking authentic, engaging content. According to reports, Gen Z consumers spend an average of just 8 seconds evaluating content before deciding whether to engage further. This poses a challenge for an industry built on careful consideration and long-term planning.

ICICI Lombard's response to this challenge has been to reach out to these consumers through a niche that speaks to them. Its ‘Game of Life’ campaign was a departure from conventional insurance narratives, leveraging gamification to translate complex financial concepts into a language that speaks directly to younger generations. Kapoor shares that the idea was to craft a narrative that mirrors the challenges and aspirations of younger audiences, presenting insurance not as a daunting financial product but as a relatable and essential safety net.

Since its launch, the campaign has reached over 150 million people and garnered more than 45.54 million views across channels. It also managed to trend at #1 nationally on X (formerly Twitter), generating over 72 million impressions across social platforms. The brand has also been making use of technology in its campaigns to attract the young consumer base.

Its recent Jeet Ka Vishwas (JKV) campaign leveraged generative AI to create a theme song in three days, according to Kapoor. She claims that the song gained popularity across its WhatsApp community, which includes over 10,000 retail sales personnel nationwide.

In this interaction, Sheena Kapoor shares her take on the changing marketing landscape, key BFSI trends, ICICI Lombard's campaign strategies, the role of AI in personalisation and customer engagement, and the brand's approach to digital transformation and ROI measurement.

Edited Excerpts:

Having worked across diverse sectors, how do you see the marketing landscape evolving, particularly in terms of consumer engagement and storytelling approaches?

The marketing landscape has transformed dramatically over my two-decade career, particularly in terms of communication channels and media strategies. Technology has become increasingly pivotal in how brands communicate their key messages.

The media landscape itself has undergone a fundamental shift. We have seen an extraordinary proliferation of devices, significant penetration of mobile and smartphones, and widespread availability of internet connectivity. Content consumption has evolved from families watching together to individuals consuming personalised, on-demand content across different devices.

There is a fascinating phenomenon I call ‘interconnected yet disconnected’ consumption. While people are using connected devices and leaving digital footprints across platforms like YouTube, Meta, and various publishers, they are disconnected in how they choose what, when, and how to consume content. There is no longer a prescribed programming network, and this shift has significantly increased the complexity for marketers.

We are also witnessing the rise of the ‘cord-cutter’ community – consumers who prefer on-demand, ad-free content. While still a niche segment, it is expected to grow as behaviour shifts further from predetermined formats. Despite these challenges, technology has given us the tools to achieve hyper-personalisation and hyper-localisation, enabling us to reach specific audiences in their preferred dialects, accents, and formats – whether it’s text, WhatsApp, voice, or rich media. AI and AI agents have further enhanced our ability to connect with consumers in personalised and authentic ways.

That said, the fundamentals of storytelling remain constant. Our goal is to stay top-of-mind and build high levels of affinity and loyalty through narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. The formats, however, have evolved – from long-form videos to 5-second thumb-stoppers, reels, and podcasts. In an era of information overload and ‘doom scrolling,’ authentic storytelling has never been more crucial for creating meaningful connections.

When it comes to the BFSI category, what are the key trends that you have observed this year? How have these consumer trends shaped your marketing strategy?

The BFSI sector is evolving at an incredible pace, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviours, and increasing regulatory pressures. Generative AI is, without a doubt, a game-changer – a once-in-a-century phenomenon that is transforming everything from customer complaint resolution to fraud detection and creating deeply personalised experiences. While some clerical jobs may be replaced, I believe AI largely complements human efforts, enhancing solutions and strategies rather than replacing them.

I am particularly excited about AI agent-based solutions – these super bots have the potential to revolutionise how organisations operate. What feels like green shoots today will, I am confident, become mainstream within the next year or two. At the same time, hyper-personalisation has become non-negotiable in our competitive industry. It is a powerful tool for building customer satisfaction and loyalty by tailoring every interaction to individual preferences.

Cybersecurity is another area demanding our attention. The sophistication of cybercrimes today is astounding, with incidents like the recent $30 million deep fake scam during a fake Teams meeting serving as a wake-up call. Protecting consumers requires not only robust security measures but also advocacy and awareness at every level.

Sustainability, too, is becoming a cornerstone of decision-making. Consumers are increasingly holding institutions accountable for their environmental impact, and I am encouraged to see this shift. From paperless operations to sustainable packaging, these considerations are no longer optional but essential for businesses in the BFSI sector.

Could you share the insights that go behind crafting ICICI Lombard's campaigns? What are the objectives and messages you aim to convey through your campaigns?

Every campaign we develop serves a specific objective, whether launching a hero-product like Elevate; driving category-level advocacy through Game of Life, or promoting insurance awareness through initiatives like our World Heart Day campaign.

Our approach always begins with the 'why' and 'what' – understanding the business challenge and desired outcomes. Take our Game of Life campaign, which was rooted in a powerful insight: life resembles a game with unpredictable circumstances. We communicated this through a gamified narrative targeting millennials and Gen Z, showing how life choices impact our 'energy bar' – from environmental exposure to dietary decisions.

The campaign drew parallels between game mechanics and real-life health challenges, positioning insurance as a shield helping you recover from setbacks. While life's uncertainties are unavoidable, having a reliable partner helps safeguard against mishaps.

Innovation and differentiation are crucial in the cluttered insurance category. Despite not having the largest marketing budget, we focus on maximising ROI through innovative approaches. Success lies in creative thinking and boundary-pushing campaigns that deliver impactful results efficiently.

The brand has increasingly shifted marketing communication to represent Gen Z. For example, the 'Game of Life' campaign broke away from traditional insurance marketing by using gaming concepts.

What was the thought process behind this approach, and how did it help in connecting with the younger audience?

The campaign was a deliberate effort to break away from traditional insurance marketing by leveraging gamification – a concept that resonates deeply with Gen Z. The idea was to craft a narrative that mirrors the challenges and aspirations of younger audiences, presenting insurance not as a daunting financial product but as a relatable and essential safety net. By introducing a gamified lens to life’s unpredictability, the campaign aimed to capture attention, simplify understanding, and build stronger brand affinity with this demographic.

The campaign has resonated with audiences across platforms. Since its launch, it has reached over 150+ million people and garnered more than 45.54 million views across all channels. It has recorded over 120k+ engagements in a short span. On YouTube and Meta, the campaign achieved 13+ million views with a view-through rate of 44%, higher than the industry average of 30%. On social media platforms, it delivered over 72+ million impressions and saw #GameOfLife trend at #1 nationally on X (formerly Twitter), with more than 3,500 retweets.

Your recent 'JKV' campaign created significant social media engagement. Could you share the journey from conceptualisation to execution, and how this campaign differs from your previous approaches?

JKV (Jeet Ka Vishwas) represents ICICI Lombard's signature internal IP, our annual sales drive typically conducted during Q3 (September-November). For its milestone 13th edition, we chose Formula 1 as our central theme – a perfect metaphor for speed, agility, precision, and high-energy impact.

We meticulously designed the campaign architecture around different F1 circuits, with each circuit representing distinct sales contest parameters. Our launch event was particularly dynamic – we secured racing legend Narain Karthikeyan as our chief guest and transformed our office space into an immersive F1 track experience, complete with a professional car simulator. Business heads unveiled their sales targets through an innovative gamified experience, 'driving' through simulated tracks to reach their finish line goals.

What truly set this campaign apart was our use of generative AI for the creation of the JKV theme song. While traditional music production would have taken months and significant investment, we produced the song in just three days using AI technology. The song became popular across our WhatsApp community of over 10,000 retail sales personnel nationwide.

The campaign's success prompted us to create versions in several South Indian languages due to popular demand. What began as an internal sales initiative organically expanded into a social media phenomenon, trending on Instagram for five consecutive days.

Considering that insurance is often perceived as a complex, low-engagement category, what kind of content works on different social media platforms? With the rise of digital-first consumers, how has your approach to customer journey mapping and touchpoint optimisation evolved?

Today's digitally savvy consumers present both exciting opportunities and complex challenges. On one hand, we can engage them through hyper-personalised and localised content tailored to their specific preferences. On the other hand, capturing and retaining their attention is becoming increasingly difficult. These consumers are highly informed, extensively research their options, and are quick to shift loyalties if their expectations are not met.

The biggest challenge lies in delivering the instant gratification they now expect. For instance, when making an insurance claim at a hospital, they want immediate approval, and even a brief delay can lead to frustration. They also demand absolute transparency – if a claim is only partially settled, they want clear, timely explanations.

As marketers, this evolving landscape pushes us to work harder to forge genuine connections rooted in trust, transparency, and personalisation. By leveraging data, AI, and machine learning, we are better equipped to meet these expectations. However, the core focus remains unchanged: staying authentic while delivering the speed, clarity, and seamless experiences that today’s consumers demand.

Could you share your media mix? How do you allocate your ad spends across various mediums?

Our media mix strategy is carefully calibrated to each campaign's objectives, scope, reach, and desired metrics. ICICI Lombard typically executes two to three major campaigns annually, complemented by three to four smaller initiatives to maintain consistent visibility. These campaigns blend product-led, category-led, and advocacy-led initiatives alongside thought leadership content and our signature IPs.

In terms of budget allocation, we maintain a 60-40 split: 60% goes to traditional or ATL formats, while 40% is dedicated to digital and on-ground activities. The digital component encompasses programmatic advertising, affiliate marketing, search, social media performance, and our generative AI initiatives. Our on-ground focus heavily emphasises outreach activities with our channel partner community, as distributors and partners continue to be major influencers in our business ecosystem.

The BFSI category's digital ad impressions have increased by 74% in H1 2024 compared to 2022. How is digital as a medium helping you engage with consumers and what kind of spends do you allocate to the medium? With the rise of digital platforms and changing consumer behaviours, how has your approach to measuring marketing effectiveness and ROI evolved?

We have embraced various MarTech tools built on sophisticated data and attribution models, including platforms like Adobe for campaign management and cutting-edge generative AI technologies for content creation.

While tools and technologies evolve, our fundamental approach to measuring effectiveness remains consistent. Campaign objectives drive our metrics – for awareness campaigns, we track reach, traffic, and brand affinity; for conversion-focused initiatives, we monitor CTRs, quotes, and policy conversions.

The real evolution lies in our measurement sophistication – from advanced data modelling and AI-powered keyword analysis to comprehensive sentiment tracking. We now have data-backed intelligence throughout the entire process, from communication development to measuring attribution and revenue impact. While technology's levers may change, the core principles of measuring marketing effectiveness and ROI remain constant.

We're seeing AI and technology reshape marketing rapidly. How has this influenced your marketing strategy at ICICI Lombard, particularly in terms of personalisation and customer engagement?

AI is revolutionising our marketing approach at ICICI Lombard, particularly in delivering hyper-personalised customer experiences. We have integrated generative AI across various touchpoints, from customer service to content creation. This technology enables us to provide more sophisticated, targeted communications that resonate with individual customer needs and preferences.

Our AI implementations focus on enhancing customer engagement through predictive analytics, automated service responses, and personalised product recommendations. We have pioneered several industry-first AI initiatives, demonstrating our commitment to innovation while ensuring these technological advances serve a clear purpose in improving customer experience.

The key is balancing automation with human touch – using AI to augment rather than replace human interaction. This approach allows us to scale personalisation while maintaining the authenticity and trust that are crucial in the insurance sector.

Looking ahead, we see AI continuing to evolve as a cornerstone of our marketing strategy, enabling even more sophisticated and meaningful customer engagement.

AI chatbots are increasingly used in companies to communicate with consumers. However, a recent report notes that 43% of consumers found chatbot assistance to be ineffective. Does ICICI Lombard utilise AI in customer service? How are you approaching customer experience, making sure it is helpful to consumers?

We use AI and machine learning to enhance customer service, ensuring a seamless and transparent experience while addressing evolving consumer expectations. Modern customers demand immediate solutions and clear communication, especially during critical moments like claims processing. For instance, when a claim is approved or partially settled, they expect instant updates and detailed explanations for any discrepancies.

While AI-driven solutions enable us to deliver faster responses and streamline processes, we recognise that they must be backed by clarity, trust, and empathy to truly serve customer needs. AI is a tool to complement—not replace—the human touch. To address the limitations of chatbot-only solutions, we combine AI capabilities with a human-centric approach. Our representatives are always available to handle complex queries, ensuring customers feel supported at every step.

Our focus lies in striking the right balance between technological innovation and personalisation. AI helps us meet expectations for speed and efficiency, but the human connection is critical to building trust and delivering a positive customer experience. By blending these elements, we ensure that AI enhances—not hinders—effective communication, fostering genuine connections and reliability that our customers value.

What emerging trends or technologies do you believe will have the biggest impact on insurance marketing and customer engagement in 2025?

In 2025, hyper-personalisation powered by AI will continue to drive customer engagement. At the same time, cybersecurity and sustainable practices will remain vital pillars, shaping how the insurance industry interacts with and builds trust among its customers. These trends will define not only marketing strategies but also the way organisations align with consumer expectations and societal responsibilities.

Could you share the challenges you foresee when it comes to marketing and the role of a marketer this year?

The primary challenge for marketers is to adapt to the fast-evolving interplay between consumer behaviour and technological advancements. Consumers are becoming increasingly selective, discerning, and demanding in their content consumption while facing a constant barrage of information. The rise of 'cord-cutters' and the preference for personalised, on-demand content means marketers must rethink traditional engagement strategies to stay relevant.

Cybersecurity adds another layer of complexity, with sophisticated scams and deep fakes posing significant risks. Marketers will need to innovate responsibly, ensuring robust consumer protection while maintaining trust. Meeting demands for instant gratification and complete transparency will also remain critical, as customers expect seamless experiences coupled with clear, authentic communication.

The role of a marketer in 2025 calls for a delicate balance between mastering traditional brand-building fundamentals and harnessing emerging technologies like AI and data analytics. Success will hinge on the ability to leverage these tools effectively while maintaining a strong focus on authentic storytelling and fostering genuine connections with customers. In this landscape, marketers who can bridge technological innovation with trust and transparency will be the ones to lead the way.