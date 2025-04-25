Assertiveness in women is often misunderstood: Tara Kapur

Tara Kapur’s path was shaped by the women who surrounded her, showing her what it meant to break boundaries and dream bigger. They championed education and individuality. There were no boxes to fit into, she tells us, only possibilities to explore — whether that meant running ultramarathons across remote India or travelling solo as a journalist in search of untold stories.

However, entering the workplace revealed a slightly different reality. Subtle biases crept in... the kind that label assertive women as “too direct.”

Today, as the India Marketing Lead for the Duolingo English Test, Kapur channels those early lessons into her leadership. She speaks to us about the myth of the “difficult” woman boss and names the real issue: there simply aren’t enough women in leadership to offer mentorship, guidance, and representation.

In this conversation, we trace her journey — the risks she took, the platform she built from the ground up, and the values that continue to shape her leadership. Her story is also about navigating a professional world where assertiveness in women is still second-guessed, where a serious expression can invite comments like “smile more,” and where leadership often comes wrapped in expectations that don’t always leave room for authenticity.

Q. Tara, what would you say is the most rewarding part of your role right now?

The most rewarding part of my role is seeing how our team in India has grown. When I started as the first hire for the Duolingo English Test here, it was just me—building from the ground up, solving one challenge at a time. Today, we’ve grown into a strong, cross-functional team that’s scaling our efforts nationwide, expanding our reach, deepening partnerships, and making a real impact in the English testing space. Watching this team thrive and push boundaries every day is incredibly fulfilling.

Q. What’s the boldest bet you’ve taken on the brand, Duolingo English Test, so far?

One of our boldest moves has been challenging the traditional norms of English testing in India. We’re a test built by test-takers, for test-takers. We understand the stress, the cost, and the uncertainty involved in this entire process, and we designed DET to break down those barriers. For years, students believed proving English proficiency meant going to a test centre, waiting weeks for results, and paying a large fee. The DET flips that model completely; it's entirely online, takes just an hour, is affordable, and delivers results in just 2 days.

But changing deep-rooted perceptions isn’t easy. We needed to position DET as the smarter, more future-ready alternative in a space dominated by legacy tests for decades. Instead of following conventional marketing playbooks, we leaned into digital-first, student-led storytelling. Through study-abroad influencers, student ambassadors, and real success stories, we’ve shown that DET isn’t just fast, but it's a reliable and trusted test that will help students fulfil their study abroad dreams. As a result, Indian students have embraced the DET for the flexibility it offers, and we’ve seen a major shift in awareness, adoption, and trust in online-first testing.

Q. You’ve shared before that you were looking for a career that let you use both the left and right sides of your brain, something analytical yet creative, which led you from journalism to marketing. How has that intersection shaped your approach to building brands and telling stories, especially in a data-driven world?

Journalism laid the foundation for my journey as a marketer. It was the perfect marriage of using both the right and left sides of my brain. The reporter in me was always asking “why?”, tapping into analytical thinking, rooted in data and insights. The producer in me focused on the “how”, the creative, storytelling side that shapes how a message is brought to life. I still follow the same principles today.

At the Duolingo English Test, that balance is key. We constantly analyse student behaviour, search trends, and engagement patterns to understand what students need at every stage of their study abroad journey, and then we use real, emotional stories to truly connect with our consumers.

If you ground your work in real insights and can crack both the ‘why’ and the ‘how’, you can build marketing that’s not just effective but truly resonant. Data tells us what’s working, creativity makes it stick. And when the two come together, that’s when brand storytelling really shines.

Q. Timing is everything when students are making high-stakes decisions. How does that shape your marketing strategy? For a product like the Duolingo English Test, the target audience – students are preparing to study abroad within a very specific window. What role does timing play in your marketing strategy, especially when your audience is making high-stakes decisions within tight deadlines?

Studying abroad is a life-changing decision, and every step, from choosing universities to applying for scholarships and securing visas, comes with tight deadlines and immense pressure. That’s why our marketing strategy is closely tied to key application cycles: Fall, Spring, and Summer intakes. Fall is the largest, with students planning well in advance. Spring tends to attract more last-minute decision-makers, while Summer is popular for specialised or flexible programs. Our marketing efforts scale in sync with these rhythms.

There’s also a clear distinction between early planners and those racing against time. For the latter, the Duolingo English Test offers unmatched speed and flexibility, and often becomes the only viable option. That’s not just helpful; it’s a game-changer. At the same time, we maintain an evergreen strategy to stay visible throughout the longer consideration period that study abroad decisions often involve. At the core, our goal is to give students choice and control. By understanding their timelines and meeting them where they are in their journey, we ensure the DET is ready when they are.

Q. Have you uncovered any interesting patterns in how Indian students plan their study abroad journey, and how has that shaped your messaging or media choices?

Something interesting to us is that while there are clear patterns for certain types of students, there are quite a few different types of processes students follow when applying abroad. For example, there are the long-term planners and the last-minute doers. Some students start planning over a year in advance, want detailed test prep and might take the test two-three times before submitting their best result, whereas on the other hand, some students are trying to do everything in a shorter, more intense window- when often the DET is the only testing option for them, given the lack of availability of slots at test centers. As a result, our messaging has to speak to both these cohorts. Flexibility and speed also matter more than ever. With multiple deadlines and applications in play, students want solutions that fit into their lives. DET’s anytime-anywhere convenience and fast results are a big draw—and a central part of our message. We also see a lot of dependence on digital communities. Students turn to social media, online forums, and peer networks to guide their decisions. That’s why we’ve prioritised platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Reddit and Quora, where we can meet and engage with students where they naturally seek advice.

Q. If we walked into a brainstorm with your team, what would we hear and feel? What’s the vibe you try to cultivate as a leader?

You’d feel a balance of structure and spontaneity. I believe brainstorms should be safe spaces where curiosity is encouraged, ideas flow freely, and no thought is dismissed too quickly. But I also think structure is key, otherwise it’s easy to lose focus. My leadership style is shaped by my journalistic roots: always asking questions, digging deeper, and staying open to different perspectives. I love it when a great idea emerges and you can feel the energy shift; when the whole room rallies behind it and finds ways to build on it. That’s the kind of creative momentum I aim to foster through healthy discussion.

Q. Tara, were there women you looked up to early in your career who helped you dream bigger? How do you try to pay that forward today?

I’ve been lucky to have strong role models in my family before I ever had them in the workplace. My mom, my sister, and even my grandmothers always championed education and never tried to put me in any boxes. They encouraged me to chase my ambitions, whether that meant running ultramarathons in remote parts of India or becoming a journalist, travelling solo to uncover stories. And then, throughout my career, I’ve had incredible women bosses who broke stereotypes.



There’s a myth that women bosses are difficult or overly demanding, but my experience has been the opposite. Women leaders often bring empathy, authenticity, ambition and high expectations all at once. Unfortunately, I don’t think we have enough women leaders out there to provide mentorship. I try to pay that forward by being accessible, offering guidance, and creating space for emerging talent. Whether through mentorship or casual check-ins, I believe in sharing what I’ve learned and helping others grow.

Q. Marketing is often seen as a ‘women-friendly’ domain, but leadership roles still tell a different story. Why do you think that gap persists?

The gap isn’t about talent; it’s about a lack of access. Women often lack the visibility, mentorship, and high-impact opportunities that pave the way to leadership. There’s also a lingering perception bias: leadership is still too often linked with assertiveness, risk-taking, and uninterrupted career trajectories. These are all factors that women are unfairly judged on. Add in the pressure of balancing personal and professional responsibilities, and the path narrows even in industries where women are a majority at junior levels.

But change is happening. More companies are investing in clear, transparent growth paths and inclusive policies. The real breakthrough will come when we broaden our view of what leadership looks like and start truly valuing diverse styles and lived experiences. There is no right style for leadership, as long as you are fostering environments that bring out the best in your team.

Q. Have you ever faced or witnessed the likability dilemma, where women leaders are judged differently for being assertive? How did you respond to it?

Assertiveness in women is often misunderstood. I’ve been told to “smile more,” or that my “thinking face” looks too serious. I’ve received feedback for being “too direct,” while a man saying the same thing would be praised for having a strong point of view.

Over time, I’ve learned to stay grounded in my values, focus on outcomes, and remain my authentic self. But it’s not just about growing a thick skin, we need systems in place to recognise and address these biases. HR-led programs around gender equity can’t just be checkboxes, they need to drive real change and awareness.

Q. While marketing is an industry where women contribute immensely across functions, we still often see a gap when it comes to representation in leadership conversations. Why do you think 'manels'—all-male panels—are still so common in an industry where women do so much of the work?

It comes down to a lack of intention. Without a conscious effort to be inclusive, the default is often to go with the usual suspects, and they tend to be men. There’s also a confidence gap: many women hesitate to join panels where they don’t see their voices reflected or valued. To change that, we need to be proactive. It’s not enough to ask if someone wants to speak; we need to tell them why their perspective matters and create environments where they feel heard. Representation doesn’t just happen; it has to be cultivated.

Q. What’s one message you’d give to young women entering marketing today and Superwomen participants?

Don’t confine yourself to the boxes others put you in. Expand your horizons, listen to your consumers, stay curious, but be humble. Have a learner’s mindset, and be curious about the people and technologies around you. The world is evolving fast, and your willingness to grow, adapt, and keep learning will be your biggest strength.