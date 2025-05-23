Namrata Thakker Shah on why PR & communications are undervalued in the marketing ecosystem

There’s power in slowing down, pulling the brakes and putting more focus on telling the right story. As Head of Communication, PR & Influencer Marketing at Bestseller India, Namrata Thakker Shah has seen firsthand how public relations, often underestimated, holds the emotional core of a brand.

In her view, public relations is often misunderstood within the larger marketing ecosystem, overshadowed by performance marketing or branding efforts that promise instant results. But for Namrata, communication is the emotional and strategic core that gives people a reason to care, connect, and keep coming back. And while advocating for its value isn’t always easy, she sees storytelling as a long-term investment that compounds over time.

To unlock its true potential, Namrata calls for a shift in both structure and mindset within organisations. She emphasises the need to break silos and involve communication teams early, right from product development to consumer-facing strategy. Only then can brand narratives be built with intention and authenticity, rather than treated as afterthoughts.

In this conversation, Namrata reflects on building a legacy through experiential brand moments, why PR is the unsung hero of long-term brand building, and how personal, purpose-driven storytelling is redefining premium fashion.

She also shares her views on gender dynamics in marketing, breaking internal silos, and the power of showing up as your whole self.

Edited Excerpts:

Looking back at your career so far, you have been involved in a lot of projects and marketing various brands, is there any particular project that you feel has helped you build your legacy?

I think all our Press Days at BESTSELLER India across JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED, and more have been benchmarks in how brand storytelling can be brought to life experientially. Season after season, we’ve consciously moved away from cookie-cutter formats to create something that not only excites the media and influencer community but also authentically reflects each brand’s DNA. These events have become a space for meaningful conversation and connection, and, over time, have set a new standard for how fashion press previews are executed in the industry.

When people look at your work in the future, what do you want it to be remembered for?

I’d love for my work to be remembered as an example of how storytelling, when done with heart and strategy, can transform brands. I want people to say something like "When she spoke about the brands she works for, it made me feel something." That her communication was clear, consistent, culturally aware, and always rooted in passion and purpose. That it inspired not just consumers, but teams, to believe in the power of a strong narrative.

How do you think storytelling is shifting today, especially in the premium apparel industry?

It's become deeply personal. Consumers today want honesty, values, and relatability, without losing aspiration. Premium no longer just means price point; it means a story that resonates with who they are or who they aspire to be. As brand custodians, we need to move beyond just campaigns and lean into culture, community, and conversations.

Do you think public relations is still underestimated within the larger marketing ecosystem? What do you think contributes to that perception?

Yes, PR and communications are often undervalued because the impact isn’t always immediate or easily measured. But what’s often overlooked is that PR lays the foundation for everything else, shaping perception, building credibility, and driving long-term relevance.

In a world obsessed with instant deliveries, PR can feel intangible. But it’s one of the most strategic, long-term investments a brand can make. Like an SIP, it requires consistency, belief, and patience, eventually compounding into trust, brand equity, and cultural capital. And in today’s high-noise, cancel-ready landscape, that’s invaluable.

And how do you advocate for the value of PR and communications within an organisation that often prioritises performance marketing or branding efforts?

It’s a constant conversation and sometimes, a difficult one. But I always position PR and communication as the emotional and strategic core of everything else. Performance marketing might drive clicks and conversions, but comms is what gives people a reason to care in the first place, connect with brands, and eventually come back.

I advocate by showcasing impact, not just in vanity metrics, but in how storytelling has built affinity, driven organic visibility, and helped shape perception over time. And I always tie our communication goals back to the larger business objectives. Because when you can prove that brand love, trust, and narrative clarity drive long-term growth, you don’t need to keep fighting for a seat at the table, you earn it. However, I won’t deny that it is hard.

What structural or mindset shifts would make communications teams work more efficiently, both within marketing departments and across other verticals?

We need to break silos. Communication teams must be looped in early, right from product to consumer-facing strategies, because storytelling can’t be an afterthought. And there needs to be more respect for the craft. Storytelling is both art and science, it takes instinct, insight, and imagination. Structurally, agile collaboration and a shared understanding of brand DNA across teams can make all the difference.

You’ve worked across different functions and verticals. How have you seen gender dynamics evolve in marketing leadership over the years?

The landscape is shifting, and women are claiming space with far more confidence today. What’s changed is that ambition is less apologetic, and leadership looks more diverse, emotionally, and stylistically. But there are still subtle biases that show up. The important thing is that we keep showing up, keep mentoring, and keep creating environments where talent, not gender, leads the conversation.

Lastly, one message you would like to share with Social Samosa’s Superwomen participants?

You don’t have to fit into a mould to be powerful. Whether you’re loud or quiet, bold or thoughtful, strategic or creative, there’s space for all of us. The key is to show up as you. Back yourself, lift others as you rise, and never forget one thing, only you define what being a Superwoman means for you.