Neha Jolly Sawhney reveals Snapchat's strategy for Gen Z sports engagement

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) began on March 22, we are reminded how digital media has changed the way young sports fans consume cricket. Gone are the days of passive television viewing. Today's Gen Z audience craves an immersive, interactive experience. According to a recent Deloitte-Google report, 93% of young Indian sports enthusiasts now access sports content online, with smartphones serving as their primary medium of engagement.

This generation isn't just watching sports; they are participating in a multi-screen experience. Snapchat's Head of Ad Revenue for India, Neha Jolly Sawhney, points out that young fans are spending 20% more time on non-live content like highlights and analysis while using second screens for social interactions during matches.

The landscape of sports consumption has shifted, creating more opportunities for digital platforms to innovate. Platforms are responding by creating more interactive experiences. Snapchat, for instance, has developed augmented reality experiences with partners like JioCinema and Star Sports. Sawhney highlights that one example is the platform’s Kabaddi AR lens that allows users to simulate being on the court, complete with crowd sounds and player interactions. These experiences aim to bridge the gap between passive viewing and active engagement.

For brands, this represents an opportunity to connect with a digitally native audience. According to Sawhney, a diverse range of brands, including sports apparel, consumer goods, and even beauty companies, are investing in sports advertising. To engage with the brands, the platform offers various ad formats that allow brands to shape narratives and connect with users in an interactive digital space.

In this interaction, Sawhney shares how Snapchat is leveraging AR innovations, regional influencers, and evolving ad formats to enhance sports engagement and brand conversions during IPL.



Edited Excerpts:

With the IPL season, how is Snapchat positioning itself as a platform for sports engagement, and what makes its content ecosystem unique compared to other social platforms?

Gen Z in India is redefining sports consumption, favouring digital, interactive, and personalised experiences over traditional viewing. According to the Deloitte-Google report, 93% access sports content online, with smartphones as their primary medium. They spend 20% more time on non-live content like highlights and analysis and frequently use second screens for social interactions during matches.

Cricket remains dominant, but 90% of Indian sports fans now follow multiple sports, creating new opportunities for emerging leagues. Snapchat’s sports strategy aligns with Gen Z’s preference for intimate, trusted spaces, fostering deeper engagement through private, interactive conversations within their inner circles.

The platform has collaborated with JioCinema and Star Sports to create immersive AR experiences. How do these innovations enhance fan engagement, and what impact have you seen in terms of adoption and interaction?

Snapchat’s collaborations with JioCinema and Star Sports have introduced AR experiences that enhance fan engagement by allowing users to interact with teams and moments in real time. Through dynamic AR lenses, real-time match overlays, and interactive filters, fans can engage with the sport in more immersive ways.

One example is Snapchat's Kabaddi AR lens, which allows users to participate in a virtual raid. Users appear as raiders in the middle of an opponent's court, surrounded by players, and can initiate play by physically tilting their heads. The lens creates an immersive atmosphere with realistic sound effects like "crowd cheering" and "kabaddi kabaddi," simulating the experience of being in a live stadium.



What types of brands typically invest in sports advertising on the platform, and how do they use it differently?

A diverse range of brands invest in sports advertising on Snapchat, including sports apparel brands, consumer goods companies, and even beauty and personal care. Sports apparel brands often leverage the platform to launch new products and enhance fan engagement through innovative features such as shoppable AR lenses.

The effectiveness of sports advertising on Snapchat hinges on creating immersive and engaging content that captures users' attention. With various ad formats available, brands can craft narratives with different approaches to connect with audiences and enhance their visibility. This flexibility enables brands from different sectors to engage with users in a dynamic digital environment.

Given the platform’s shift toward ‘Sponsored Snaps’ and evolving ad formats, how do you see these innovations driving conversions for brands, especially during high-engagement events like IPL?

Sponsored Snaps and multi-format experiences give brands a way to drive conversions, especially during high-engagement events like IPL. During cluttered periods, where multiple brands are vying for consumer attention, Sponsored Snaps delivers full-screen messages directly to users’ chat inboxes. This ensures that brand messaging reaches the audience in a personal and engaging way, cutting through the noise and driving higher engagement.

Its ad formats also offer CTAs that drive measurable outcomes. With Sponsored Snaps, users opt-in to engage, making the interaction more intent-driven and leading to brand conversion. Snap’s ad innovations provide a full-funnel solution, driving impact across all stages, from building awareness and relevance at the top of the funnel to converting audiences and boosting sales at the bottom.

With the rise of ad-free subscription models in social media, is there a potential impact on advertising strategies? How does Snapchat balance monetisation while maintaining an engaging experience for users?

The rise of ad-free subscription models is shifting advertising strategies, and Snapchat is adapting by prioritising user-centric experiences while maintaining effective monetisation.

At Snapchat, we look to balance monetisation through content moderation, brand safety, and ad formats that enhance user engagement. The different ad formats on the platform - Story Ads, AR Lenses, and dynamic ad placements align with Snapchat’s pull-based ecosystem, ensuring they feel relevant and integrated rather than intrusive. Additionally, subscription-based models like Snapchat+ provide exclusive features and an ad-free experience while supporting the ad business. This dual approach caters to different user preferences, ensuring that both ad-supported and ad-free users have engaging experiences.

With initiatives to onboard more regional creators in India, the platform is expanding beyond metro cities. How are regional influencers contributing to platform engagement, and do you see brands increasingly tapping into this segment?

Regional influencers in India are driving platform engagement by creating culturally resonant content that appeals to local audiences. With over 200 million monthly active users, the platform attracts regional creators who monetise everyday content and share relatable experiences. These influencers are gaining popularity in smaller cities such as Hisar, Jalandhar, and Jaipur, showcasing "real India content."

The platform provides creators with multiple monetisation avenues, including Story Revenue Share, which places ads within creators' Stories and paid brand partnerships, providing a recurring source of income.







