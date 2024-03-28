Upskilling, collaboration & building consumer trust: Samsonite’s Pradnya Popade on marketing skills

2024 began with the announcement of layoffs with Paytm letting go of over 1,000 employees across multiple units, including marketing and operations, as per reports. Similarly, Google laid off its employees from ad sales for its AI-powered services called Performance Max, which can create ads that require no human intervention.

In 2023, 83% of marketers in India said AI will significantly change the way they work in 2024, and 47% hope it will help them to be more productive.

While there are constant debates about the threat this technological advancement poses to the advertising and marketing (A&M) workforce, this industry has experienced several changes. From being vary of digitalisation to creating specialised agencies offering specific services to brands, upskilling has taken a front seat in order to survive.

Reflecting upon the skill sets and learnings that make a marketer is Pradnya Popade, Head - Marketing Communications at Samsonite South Asia.

Popade is a seasoned marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in various marketing areas like branding, media planning, digital marketing, and corporate communication. Her experience leading global and Indian FMCG, beauty, travel, and telecom brands plays a role in shaping the marketing function for brands like American Tourister, Samsonite and Kamiliant.

Furthermore, Popade has gained insights from being a part of both the agency and the brand side and she touches upon the importance of collaboration for a successful relationship.

Social Samosa dives into Popade’s tenure as a marketing professional and seeks to understand the best practices that can shape a professional and build marketing strategies.

Edited Excerpts:

Pradnya, reflecting on your 23 years in marketing communications across various sectors like FMCG, beauty, travel, and telecom, what key lessons have you learned that have been consistently valuable throughout your career?

Exploring a substantial learning curve has been a fulfilling journey, driving me to continually seek new avenues for growth. Presently, three pivotal concepts occupy my mind:

Firstly, it's crucial to acknowledge that the greatest strengths and unique attributes lie within the brand and organization. Therefore, focusing on leveraging these strengths is paramount, as it not only reinforces the brand but also enhances consumer trust.

Secondly, recognizing the imperative of marrying exceptional Experiences (X) with flawless Operations (O) is essential.

Exceptional ideas can only yield desired outcomes when executed seamlessly, ensuring they reach consumers as envisioned during ideation.

Thirdly, fostering collaboration is essential. Collaborations enable brands to thrive in areas where they may have limitations, extending their reach and shaping appealing narratives for diverse audiences.

Having worked on both the agency and brand side, what unique insights do you believe this dual perspective has provided you in understanding the dynamics of the A&M industry? How have you implemented these learnings in your tenure at Samsonite?

My experience working in agencies has equipped me with the ability to ask the right questions during my time on the brand side. This background helps garner proficiency in data analytics and value proposition analysis, which are inherently scientific but also nurtures creative ability through continual brainstorming and ideation, thus refining the artistic dimension of skill development.

Being on the brand side, one can engage closely with consumers, evaluating brand communication and promises from their perspective.

The deep understanding of the consumers, their needs, and insights helps in brand positioning, communication, and media strategy, effectively leveraging both scientific and artistic elements further.

Collaboration between agencies and brands is crucial for successful marketing. What strategies have you found most effective in fostering a strong partnership between the two, especially in alignment with evolving consumer preferences?

To enhance outcomes, it's crucial to fully integrate and familiarize agencies with the brand, ensuring everyone collaborates towards shared objectives. However, clarity and direction within the brand team are paramount.

We should avoid creating separate entities for the agency and brand teams; instead, foster a unified team mentality where everyone contributes their strengths. This unity promotes a sense of belonging and encourages each member to deliver their utmost.

Both the brand and agency teams must possess the agility to swiftly grasp concepts, comprehend nuances, and adapt promptly. This enables effective decision-making and facilitates rapid progress.

Considering your experience in media planning and buying, how do you recommend brands customize their media strategies to align with different marketing goals, especially when balancing offline and online media strategies?

Today, it's imperative to align consumer communication touchpoints with the nonlinear journey they undertake, moving away from categorizing media or communication strategies as strictly offline or online. It's crucial to maintain consistent messaging and branding elements across all channels where consumers interact with the brand.

Implementing attribution models to gauge the effectiveness of marketing efforts across various touchpoints is essential.

By harnessing integrated marketing tactics, personalization, compelling content, real-time engagement, and data-driven analytics, one can proficiently navigate the intricate landscape of contemporary consumer behaviour, driving meaningful results for the brand.

Having seen themes like durability, adventure, and strength portrayed through Samsonite's campaigns, who does the brand want to reach? What is the larger goal behind these narratives in the brand's campaigns?

The brand upholds the values of integrity and transparency with its 'walk the talk, tell, and show' philosophy, recognizing that authenticity builds consumer trust.

Through its innovative #TestedLikeSamsonite campaign, the brand unveils the meticulous testing procedures every product undergoes, ensuring resilience against travel challenges in a relatable yet inventive manner. Select influencers are putting the products through rigorous tests and sharing their firsthand experiences with a global audience.

This strategy aims to resonate with both existing and potential consumers alike. For current customers, it reaffirms their loyalty, while for new prospects, it presents a captivating narrative, inviting them to discover the brand's reliability and authenticity firsthand.

What are some must-have skill sets for a marketer in 2024?