Shift towards gender diversity seems to be slower on the client side: Chandni Shah of FCB Kinnect

Studies show that companies with diverse leadership teams, including women, tend to outperform their peers. McKinsey's "Diversity Wins" report found that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile.

Despite the uneven playing field, the Indian advertising and marketing industry is changing vis-a-vis the representation of women–granted; the progression is slow. A key driving force behind this transformation is the women in leadership, who have broken the shackles of traditional gender roles and made their way to the top. Taking the baton ahead, these leaders are paving the way for their younger counterparts to make a mark in the industry.

With International Women’s Day on the precipice, Chandni Shah, Founder, and COO of FCB Kinnect, speaks to Social Samosa about her journey, milestones, state of the industry, and more.

Starting out in advertising at the age of three, Chandni Shah found herself enchanted by the ad world as a child model. Featuring more than a hundred commercials, she appeared in ads for iconic brands such as Amul and Nerolac. Shah navigated the audition rooms and interview stages with finesse and found herself mesmerized by this world. These early experiences weren't just fleeting moments of childhood stardom; they were the building blocks of a passion that would define her future.

As time progressed, so did her ambitions. With a stint at Percept H followed by a tenure at JWT, she delved deeper into the corporate realms, gaining insights and honing skills. Yet, amidst the bustling corridors of established agencies, a whisper of entrepreneurial spirit beckoned.

At the age of 22, armed with determination and foresight, she embarked on a daring venture of her own. It was a time when social media was a burgeoning phenomenon, yet Shah saw its potential, its promise of reshaping the landscape of communication. And thus, Kinnect was born—a testament to her belief in the power of innovation and her resolve to carve her path.

A lot has changed since Chandni Shah started Kinnect, but her resolve to lead and innovate remains intact. In this candid interview, she opens up about her journey, shares her thoughts on the industry and women who inspire her and gives advice for young women starting their professional journeys.

Can you walk us through your journey from your early days in the industry to co-founding Kinnect? What were some pivotal moments or experiences that shaped your path?

My journey in advertising started when I was three years old. I used to be a child model–I have done over a hundred commercials. I worked with the likes of Amul and Nerolac. The experience of auditioning and giving interviews at a young age shaped me to a large extent. It sparked my interest in advertising, and I knew I wanted to do something in advertising as I grew up. I joined Percept H and worked in client servicing there for a year. Subsequently, I worked at JWT for around a year. Very soon, I knew that I wanted to start something of my own. At that time, social media was in its nascent stage, but I knew it was going to be big. I was 22 when we started Kinnect, and I am glad that I took that initiative.

As a female leader in the advertising world, what personal milestones or achievements have been most significant to you along this journey?

When we started out, the first three years were not profitable at all; it was a tough time. There was a period when we had a small business and experienced losses, which was really painful. I remember when my entire content team, consisting of six writers, quit overnight. It made me question whether I should continue or call it quits, as it seemed to be getting harder and harder. However, what really worked was my determination to keep going. I went back to the office, made calls, scheduled interviews, and eventually hired replacements. This experience taught me that building a strong team is crucial for the future of any business. Today, I'm proud to say that our first intern is still with the company and now holds the position of VP. Many others who started with us are still part of the team, contributing to our success.

The pandemic was another pivotal moment that tested us severely. We faced cash flow issues and lost 40% of our clients within 40 days, forcing us to adapt quickly to survive. Managing this transition, ensuring profitability, and supporting our team during difficult times shaped my leadership style significantly.

Another significant event was when we decided to merge with a network (IPG), which provided invaluable exposure and helped us understand our industry better. And winning at Cannes, our debut year was a proud achievement that showcased the dedication and talent of our team. These moments, along with the challenges they brought, have shaped our journey and taught us invaluable lessons.

Being acquired by IPG was a significant moment. How did you navigate that transition and ensure that you maintained Kinnect’s essence while being part of a big network such as FCB?

The reason we chose to go with IPG, thus FCB, is because of the exceptional individuals they embody and the robust cultural values they uphold. Their commitment to equality was evident in their treatment of us as peers, fostering a managerial atmosphere where hierarchy was minimized. It never felt like a typical acquisition scenario; instead, they expressed genuine interest in learning about our team and our work. This played a pivotal role in our decision-making process because when you decide to merge with a company, it's almost like getting married.

Moreover, aligning with the IPG network, encompassing renowned entities such as Lowe, McCann, FCB, and IPG Mediabrands, presented business potential and reliability. Among the vast network, there are only two digital agencies, with ours being one of them. This amplifies our capability to innovate and excel within the group.

Unlike many other networks, IPG executes acquisitions sparingly but with utmost sincerity. They prioritize preserving the essence of the acquired companies, including retaining their founders. The meticulous effort they invest in cultural integration is commendable.

Can you tell us a bit about the policies at FCB Kinnect with regard to gender and inclusivity?

Over 50% of our workforce comprises women. We strive for equality and do not implement initiatives specifically geared toward women, as we believe in equal opportunities for all. Regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion, we host a pride parade and celebration, along with inviting speakers to educate our staff. Our office features a pride rainbow carpet, symbolizing our commitment to inclusivity every day.

From a gender perspective, our company is highly conscious and proactive. We observe shifts in attitudes, particularly among Gen Z employees, who seem to be more gender-blind. Unlike previous generations, they are less influenced by unconscious biases rooted in societal upbringing. It is our hope that with each progressing generation, gender inequality will continue to diminish.

BFSI and women don’t traditionally go hand in hand. However, we tried to break that trope with our campaign for HDFC bank, ‘Vigil Aunty.’ The campaign focuses on raising awareness about cyber security. Notably, our chosen protagonist is a woman, deliberately challenging stereotypes and showcasing women's strength and intelligence.

We are meticulous in ensuring that women are not merely portrayed in conventional or stereotypical roles. Instead, they are depicted as strong, intelligent protagonists, transcending traditional beauty standards.

And since we have so many women in the organisation, they are the ones writing and crafting that communication. The kind of diversity we have in our team is showcased in the work that we do. Even our male colleagues are attuned to these considerations, demonstrating a collective mindfulness towards representation and diversity in our work.

At a recent panel discussion, I was part of a discussion that featured a study conducted by UNICEF analysing commercials from 2000 to 2019. It revealed pervasive stereotypes, such as the subservient wife or the pushy aunty, often portraying women in narrow roles. Additionally, women were frequently depicted with lighter skin tones, perpetuating harmful beauty standards. In contrast, men were shown in diverse roles, but rarely as intelligent or fun-loving. As an organisation, we are deeply committed to challenging these stereotypes. Our team, comprising both women and men, is mindful of scriptwriting, casting, and all aspects of production to ensure our content reflects the diverse and dynamic reality of society.

Throughout your journey, have there been any women mentors or role models who have influenced or inspired you? If so, how have they shaped your perspective?

I completed a course called ‘Licence to Lead’ led by Purvi Sheth. The course comprised a small cohort of just 12 individuals. Being part of this inaugural group was incredibly enriching. We formed a tight-knit circle, and I now have the privilege of reaching out to any of my peers to discuss challenges and successes. They all hold high positions in their respective fields, which range from C-level management to various firms. Learning from such a diverse and accomplished group has been invaluable.

Meeting trailblazing women at Cannes has been inspiring for me. Meeting people like Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer of FCB, and hearing their stories has been eye-opening. Their journeys have made me realise that women in India still face constraints in envisioning ambitious futures. Encounters with individuals like Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, and Cindy Gallop, have left a lasting impression on me. Their stories have sparked a desire within me to emulate their impact and push boundaries.

In India, societal norms often limit the aspirations of women. However, encountering these trailblazers has shown me that there are no bounds to what women can achieve. Their stories serve as constant reminders that we can dream beyond the confines set by society.

Women in pop culture are often depicted as being always on the go. We rarely see them resting and just existing. Wanted to understand how do you prioritize self-care and relaxation to unwind from the pressures of work.

While I am a workaholic, I make a conscious effort not to be consumed by work, finding joy in the tasks I love and embracing the spirit of productivity. I also ensure that I allocate time for short vacations every quarter to recharge my mind, to feel rejuvenated.

On a daily basis, I prioritise meditation and have recently incorporated journaling into my routine. One pivotal moment that solidified my belief in maintaining a work-life balance was when I became a parent. I am committed to being fully present with my child, segregating work-related thoughts during our time together. My two-and-a-half-year-old serves as my ultimate stress buster. Witnessing the dedication and quality time that working mothers devote to their children is truly inspiring and something I deeply value. During these moments, I am fully immersed in the joy of parenthood, with thoughts of work fading away.

From the point you started your career, what changes have you noticed in the representation of women?

I've noticed significant changes within the agency landscape, particularly in the increasing presence of women in leadership roles, which I find quite commendable. However, when it comes to the client side, the shift towards gender diversity seems to be slower. It's still predominantly male-dominated, despite the positive strides, such as the recognition of influential women in the industry. While it's heartening to see several initiatives, the overall representation remains relatively low.

In terms of potential, there's certainly room for improvement in fostering more women in leadership positions within the marketing realm. On the agency side, there's been noticeable progress, and similarly, within advertising, there's a growing consciousness towards inclusivity, particularly in digital advertising targeting Gen Z audiences.

It's crucial to adapt to the evolving preferences of Gen Z, who tend to be less influenced by traditional gender norms. Thus, creating gender-neutral content is becoming increasingly important to resonate with this audience. Overall, there's evident progress, especially in digital content creation, towards more inclusive and relevant communication strategies.

With the experience that you have now, what advice would you give to your younger self starting out in the industry?

I would tell myself to stop second-guessing my decisions. Trust your instincts; it's okay to make mistakes. Men also make mistakes. I feel they back themselves more. Women particularly need to recognize this and refrain from over-analysing their decisions. Embrace the inevitability of errors as a natural and normal part of growth. Follow your intuition and take decisive action.

Additionally, fostering a team-centric mindset is crucial. Recognize the value in demonstrating faith in your team's abilities and acknowledging the collective effort required for success. Reflecting on my own experiences, I regret not realising sooner the significance of teamwork. In my earlier endeavours, I often attempted to tackle tasks independently. However, as I matured, I understood that each team member contributes to shaping the organisation. This realisation dawned on me at a young age, around 22. Belief in the team and its potential is paramount to achieving success.

How do you see the involvement of women in decision-making processes within organisations in the current scenario? What initiatives do you believe are crucial for fostering greater representation and participation of women in these processes?

It's evident that many organisations simply view having female representation on their boards as a mere checkbox requirement. However, I firmly believe it's not merely a formality; it's essential to incorporate diverse perspectives into decision-making processes. Increasing the number of women in such positions ultimately benefits the organisation's trajectory. Yet, there's a pressing need for policies that support women through various life stages, particularly regarding re-entering the workforce after maternity leave. I think companies need to think and policies need to come around that. Because that is a role that no one else can play. Focus should be placed on creative supportive ecosystems.

Men must also play an equal role in managing family responsibilities, emphasising shared accountability rather than treating it as a contentious issue. Achieving gender equality in family dynamics and the workplace requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

Things that you wish should be different for women of future generations in ad agencies?

It's wishful thinking. But it would be nice if the only thing that women of the future generation in agencies had to solve were business problems and not patriarchy issues. I also wish that they dreamt big from the very start, and did everything in their power to achieve their goals without getting bogged down by people’s opinions of them.

Reflecting on your journey, what advice would you give to other women aspiring to make their mark in the A&M field?

Don't try to lead like a man. Be authentic because you're fine just the way you are. Dream big. Start reading - whether it is two pages of a book, a reel, or a video that gives some kind of information. Anything you consume will help you apply your learnings somewhere at some point in life.

