The Leela Group’s Shweta Jain on marketing during the wedding season

As India’s wedding season goes by in full swing–a period known for its high-impact spending–the season is a crucial time for the luxury hospitality sector. According to industry reports, the Indian wedding market was expected to generate Rs. 6 lakh crore in business this season, particularly between the period of November and December. These spendings are driven by multi-generational celebrations and destination weddings. Catering to this evolving trend, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts recently launched its campaign, ‘Time Travel with The Leela.’

The campaign reflects a shift in consumer travel preferences. Shweta Jain, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, notes that weddings today are no longer just events; they are experiential journeys with curated activities, wellness indulgences and cultural touchpoints, emphasising the growing trend of multi-dimensional celebrations.

With a narrative that intertwines India’s heritage and contemporary experiences, the brand has collaborated with inspirational personalities from different walks of life who have placed India on a global platform. The hospitality chain terms them 'Icons of India by Leela', including collaboration with icons like HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. The campaign aims to capture India’s cultural legacy through a modern lens, attempting to appeal to the aspirations of the global modern traveller.

Jain notes the growing trend of multi-generational stays and experience-driven journeys, which the hotel chain aims to cater to through its properties, personalised service, and collaborations with celebrated designers and influencers. According to Jain, the hospitality chain's storytelling extends beyond campaigns into the guest journey itself to further convey the experiences it provides. Every touchpoint–from evening ceremonial rituals to curated art walks–is designed to immerse guests.

Additionally, during the season, the hotel chain’s media mix reflects this focus. On the digital front, Jain shares that the hotel chain leverages the power of targeted campaigns to engage inbound travellers, focusing on leisure-based communication. This strategy aims to address both national and global audiences and Tier I and Tier II cities across India through sports partnerships and more. In this interview, Jain shares The Leela's marketing strategy, which focuses on cultural storytelling and blending personalisation to cater to evolving consumer preferences and younger, tech-savvy travellers.

Edited Excerpts:

How has hospitality marketing evolved to meet the changing preferences and expectations of modern consumers?

Hospitality marketing today is all about immersive storytelling and delivering experiences that resonate with the evolving aspirations of modern travellers. Consumers now seek brands that align with their values—be it sustainability, wellness, or cultural authenticity. At The Leela, our marketing approach reflects these shifts. For instance, initiatives like ‘Aujasya by The Leela’, centred on vitality and wellness, cater to the growing demand for mindful travel experiences. Similarly, ‘Nakshatra by The Leela’ curates cultural touchpoints through marquee collaborations and programs that celebrate Indian artistry. These efforts go beyond hospitality, creating a legacy of meaningful luxury experiences that align with modern sensibilities.

Can you elaborate on the objective and the key message of your latest campaign, ‘Time Travel with The Leela,’ and what insights inspired this concept? What core themes does The Leela aim to convey through its marketing strategy and advertisements, and how do these reflect the essence of the brand?

‘Time Travel with The Leela’ captures the shift in travel preferences where journeys are no longer just about the destination but about the experiences and aspirations they fulfil. Today’s traveller seeks immersive moments that resonate deeply—be it through heritage, culture, or innovation. The campaign offers a window into The Leela’s ability to craft experiences that embody the essence of India’s timeless heritage while meeting the expectations of the modern global traveller.

The Leela's campaigns generally focus on highlighting cultural traditions. How important is storytelling in the hotel chain's larger marketing strategy? How have the brand's films and campaigns evolved over the years to incorporate cultural elements and traditions seamlessly?

Storytelling is a cornerstone of our marketing strategy at The Leela. Much like our recent campaign, we aim to bring India's rich culture and legacy to life through a lens of modern sophistication, crafting narratives that feel refreshing, contemporary, and deeply resonant.

We collaborate with our Icons of India—influential voices who embody India’s evolving identity—to narrate these stories in innovative ways. For example, Time Travel with The Leela X HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur serves as a conduit to present India’s heritage to the world, reimagined through the luxury experiences and timeless elegance that define The Leela.

Our storytelling extends beyond campaigns into the guest journey itself. From evening ceremonial rituals to curated art walks, every touchpoint is designed to immerse guests in India’s legacy, but always with a modern, refined twist.

This seamless integration of tradition and innovation has been pivotal in evolving our brand films and campaigns, ensuring they remain meaningful while striking a chord with today’s luxury traveller. For instance, ‘Aujasya by The Leela’ incorporates Indian wellness philosophies into a modern luxury framework, creating a narrative of vitality-led indulgence.

With the wedding season and end-of-the-year travel being a significant business driver, what is the current consumer sentiment in the hospitality market? Could you share insights into expected spending behaviour and key trends anticipated during this period? What does your marketing strategy look like during this period?

The wedding season and year-end festivities are always a busy and vibrant period. Celebrations like weddings are seen as more than just events; they are multi-dimensional experiences that extend beyond the main ceremonies but also to the occasions around the wedding—be it intimate pre-wedding gatherings or relaxed post-wedding stays.

An emerging trend we’re seeing is the rise of multi-generational and intergenerational stays, where families come together to celebrate and reconnect.

Spaces like Arq at Pichola are particularly well-suited for these occasions, offering the perfect blend of privacy and grandeur for families to create cherished memories.

Experience-based journeys are also becoming increasingly popular, where celebrations are enriched with curated activities, wellness indulgences, and unique cultural touchpoints.

Our marketing strategy during this time focuses on highlighting our ability to create bespoke experiences—be it through our iconic properties, culinary offerings, or personalised service. We aim to connect with guests seeking not just a venue but a canvas for their most meaningful celebrations.

How do you structure your media mix for campaigns during this season, and which medium sees the most preference? Considering the Indian wedding season is expected to generate ₹6 lakh crore in business, how do you allocate advertising budgets across different channels to maximise impact?

At The Leela, our approach to weddings is highly strategic and choiceful. We cater to a discerning segment within the celebrations space—guests who value exclusivity, appreciate the grandeur of our iconic palaces, and seek luxury experiences that align with their refined tastes.

Our media mix for the Holiday season reflects this focus. On the digital front, we leverage the power of targeted campaigns to engage inbound travellers, focusing on leisure-based communication that positions The Leela as a destination for celebratory occasions. At the same time, we build advocacy through showcasing the exceptional weddings hosted at our properties, including those of celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception at The Leela Palace Bengaluru.

Collaborations with designers such as Manish Malhotra further reinforce The Leela’s association with select celebrations. His Wedding Collection campaign featuring Kriti Sanon, shot at The Leela, exemplifies the brand’s position as a preferred choice for high-profile events.

This strategic mix of digital innovation, experiential campaigns, and legacy storytelling ensures that we not only capture the imagination of our audience but also cement The Leela’s place as the destination of choice for elegant and memorable celebrations.

In general, which regions does The Leela prioritise in its marketing outreach? How do you engage with consumers who are highly active in the digital space?

At The Leela, our marketing strategy is thoughtfully designed to address both national and global audiences while aligning with our key feeder markets. Domestically, we focus on a mix of Tier I and Tier II cities across India, ensuring we connect with a diverse range of travellers.

Reaching today’s highly digitally active audiences requires a strategic blend of strong storytelling and placements across new-age media platforms. For instance, affluent travellers, with their refined tastes, are often drawn to premium content that aligns with their interests.

Recognising this, The Leela took an innovative approach by leveraging YouTube's premium tennis content during the Tennis Opens.

For the entire four-month season, The Leela secured exclusive access to the platform's most relevant tennis channels, strategically combining premium tennis content with prominent CTV Mastheads and targeting tennis-affinity audiences. This ensured that we not only reached but deeply engaged with our ideal customer base, creating a contextually relevant connection in an environment they value.

How have trends among younger travellers influenced your marketing strategy, and what specific changes have you made to cater to this demographic? Additionally, what challenges do you face in positioning The Leela as the preferred choice for this segment?

The Leela is at the forefront of a dynamic shift in luxury travel, where younger, affluent travellers are reshaping the industry with their evolving expectations.

We’ve observed a noticeable increase in guests aged 25-30, a trend that reflects the broader industry changes highlighted in the 2024 Virtuoso Luxe Report. These younger travellers are not just seeking opulence—they value experiences that align with their personal values, emphasising sustainability, wellness, and culturally immersive journeys.

To cater to this discerning audience, we have strategically curated offerings that blend luxury with authenticity. For instance, our ZLB23 speakeasy cocktail bar at The Leela Palace Bengaluru is a space that combines exclusivity with innovation, appealing to the sophisticated tastes of younger guests.

Similarly, our collaboration with Chef Prateek Sadhu of NAAR for a four-city culinary tour was designed to resonate with this audience by blending immersive gastronomy with cultural storytelling. The tour, which celebrated the cuisine of the Himalayas, exemplifies The Leela’s ability to craft meaningful, value-driven luxury experiences that connect with younger travellers' cultural affinities.

Younger travellers value a sense of purpose and authenticity in their experiences, and our focus remains on delivering luxury that feels both relevant and timeless. By continuously innovating while staying true to our ethos of true Indian luxury, we ensure that The Leela remains the preferred choice for this emerging segment of global luxury travellers.

How are you leveraging AI and other advanced technologies in marketing efforts to effectively engage young travellers? Have you seen a direct impact on engagement or bookings as a result of these technological efforts?

At The Leela, we recognise that personalisation is key to creating meaningful connections, especially with younger, tech-savvy travellers. Leveraging AI and advanced technologies has allowed us to refine how we engage with this audience and deliver experiences that are tailored, seamless, and immersive.

To enhance the guest experience, we’ve incorporated AI-powered chatbots that assist with pre-arrival services, check-in processes, and on-property requests. These tools ensure that interactions are smooth, efficient, and personalised, helping us anticipate and meet our guests' needs seamlessly.

Additionally, social listening tools and performance-driven technologies enable us to monitor real-time feedback and sentiment. These insights allow us to retarget campaigns with precision, ensuring our messaging reaches the right audience at the right time. This approach has significantly improved our ability to engage younger travellers effectively.

By combining cutting-edge technology with The Leela’s ethos of true Indian luxury, we are able to craft experiences that are both modern and timeless, meeting the aspirations of a new generation of luxury travellers.

With increasing competition in India’s luxury hospitality market, what differentiates The Leela’s marketing strategy from its competitors?

At The Leela, our marketing strategy is anchored in a strong insight-focused approach that reflects nuances from emerging traveller segments and their evolving preferences. We focus on delivering signature experiences that bring to life the essence of true Indian luxury in ways that resonate with both modern sensibilities and timeless sophistication.

Take, for instance, the launch of ‘Arq at Pichola’. This was hinged on a key insight—today’s elite travellers seek a space that seamlessly balances privacy and indulgence. Arq adds a new layer to luxury stays by creating an intimate, intergenerational haven where families and discerning travellers can connect while immersing themselves in opulence and serenity.

Similarly, our signature experiential touchpoints—Aujasya by The Leela, Nakshatra, or even Tishya—are designed to envelop guests into a world of curated luxury, rooted in tradition yet reimagined for the modern traveller. These experiences reflect not just our cultural legacy but also our commitment to emerging trends like wellness, sustainability, and immersive luxury.

Our ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ philosophy, where every guest is elevated to the status of God, is not just a hallmark of our service and operations but also translates into how we show up across marketing channels. Whether it’s through strategic storytelling, tailored partnerships, or innovative campaigns, our focus remains on creating meaningful, aspirational connections with our guests.

This unique blend of deep cultural reverence, modern sophistication, and guest-centric insights differentiates The Leela, positioning us as a force in India’s luxury hospitality landscape

What role does sensory branding play in The Leela's marketing initiatives? How does the hotel chain balance global luxury hospitality trends with a distinctly Indian identity in initiatives like sensory branding?

At The Leela, we believe that India’s legacy is not frozen in time but best experienced when lived by engaging one’s sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell—creating lasting memories for our guests.

A key aspect of our sensory branding is Tishya by The Leela, our signature fragrance, which has become a guest favourite. It evokes a sense of calm, warmth, and familiarity, enveloping guests in the essence of The Leela from the moment they arrive.

Our architecture itself is a visual ode to India’s cultural heritage, with each palace thoughtfully designed to reflect regional influences while exuding timeless grandeur. The art that adorns our spaces is equally curated to tell stories of India’s legacy—each piece finding its home within our properties, blending heritage with modern sophistication.

Sensory experiences also come alive through cultural immersions like Nakshatra by The Leela, our platform for arts and culture programming, and the cherished evening ceremonial rituals at our palaces, which offer guests a glimpse into India’s traditions.

Music plays an equally significant role in our storytelling. Melodies by The Leela, featuring our Icons of India—Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, maestros of the sarod—offer an auditory journey that connects guests to India’s classical heritage while presenting it in a refreshing and contemporary way.

Every element, from the aroma of Tishya to the visual grandeur of our architecture, the curated sounds of India, and the deeply immersive cultural experiences, allows us to balance modern global luxury trends with a distinctly Indian identity. These sensory touchpoints ensure that our guests not only experience luxury but also carry a piece of India’s rich royal heritage with them, leaving an impression that lingers long after their stay.

Shweta, coming from a background in spirits marketing, what unique approaches or perspectives have you brought to hospitality marketing, and how does this shape The Leela’s strategy?

My approach has always been about connecting the dots, building aspiration through storytelling, creating strong emotional connections, and crafting moments that reflect a distinctive lifestyle.

At The Leela, the focus is on driving same-store growth by building recruitment and reappraisal among younger affluents, taking what the brand is known for—true Indian luxury—and positioning it in ways that resonate with this demographic. This means introducing thoughtful touchpoints that are modern, experiential, and yet rooted in what makes The Leela iconic.

‘Time Travel with The Leela’ is a prime example of how we are shaping campaigns that speak to both heritage and aspiration. It positions The Leela as the conduit to India’s cultural legacy, told through a lens that feels refreshing, new, and modern.

By balancing heritage and modernity, while creating highly curated, experience-first narratives, we continue to attract and engage younger travellers. This approach not only enhances recruitment into the brand but also builds loyalty among a demographic that is redefining luxury in India and globally.

What can we expect to see from The Leela this year, and how will you continue to innovate in the luxury hospitality space?

The Leela remains committed to expanding its repertoire of offerings while staying true to its ethos of true Indian luxury. We continue to shape initiatives that not only reinforce our positioning in the luxury space but also place The Leela on top of the world stage.

One can definitely expect a double down on segment-based initiatives that reflect emerging travel preferences and evolving consumer expectations. This includes forays into hyperlocal cultural experiences, wellness-driven journeys, adventure, spiritual explorations, and private membership spaces.

These segments align perfectly with what discerning travellers today seek—personalised, meaningful, and transformative experiences.

What challenges do you foresee for marketers in 2025, both in terms of external factors like market trends and internal organisational goals and the job role?

The evolving landscape of luxury hospitality presents tremendous opportunities rather than challenges, particularly as consumer behaviour shifts towards experience-led travel. Today, travel is no longer just about the destination—it’s about fulfilling aspirations, creating memories, and experiencing something deeply personal and transformative.

One significant opportunity lies in catering to intergenerational travellers, where families across generations seek destinations that balance privacy with spaces to come together.

Another emerging segment is empty nesters, an affluent and growing demographic with both the time and resources to indulge in personalised, immersive travel. This group requires a specialised approach to marketing and offerings that highlight bespoke, meaningful experiences—whether through cultural immersions, wellness-driven journeys, or luxurious escapes.