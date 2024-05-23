The Man Company's Jatin Luthra on the evolution of men’s grooming

The Man Company was launched in 2015 with the intention of nudging men to prioritise pampering themselves. In 2018, The Man Company experienced a 300% growth complemented by 65% sales from direct channels and direct access to 7 lakh customers. The company has since crossed the 2 million customer mark, reflecting its impact in the male grooming market.

The size of the male grooming products market in India was estimated to be USD 888.51 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.06% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2029, reaching a value of USD 1,844.65 million by 2029. This growth is driven by an increasing awareness among men about their well-being and appearance, as well as the growing impact of societal trends.

With modernisation, change in perception of beauty, and shifting societal conventions, men’s use of grooming products has increased and consequently, the number of men’s grooming brands too. This trend started taking shape when Emami first introduced ‘Fair & Handsome’ in 2005, designed specifically for men. A lot has changed since then.

Reflecting on this industry evolution, Jatin Luthra, AVP of Marketing at The Man Company, discusses the company’s growth, marketing strategy, challenges as a D2C brand, target audience segmentation, social media strategy, the changing perception of men’s grooming, approach to influencer marketing, and future marketing goals in this candid interview.



Edited excerpts:

Can you walk us through The Man Company's overall marketing strategy and how it aligns with the brand's vision?

Before I get into the marketing strategy of The Man Company as a brand, I would first like to clarify the category we are dealing with. Many people say we are a personal care brand, while others say we are into men's grooming products. To be very specific, we operate in the men's grooming category, addressing both external and internal grooming.

Currently, our core portfolio includes personal care and fragrances, both of which are crucial to our grooming products. We offer a head-to-toe range of grooming products for men and aim to be a one-stop platform for men's grooming, internally and externally. By externally, we mean through products and services; internally, we mean being a catalyst for men to become better versions of themselves through content and education on various topics, such as finance, emotional well-being, and careers.

Having the right grooming products for men is just the start. When it comes to our marketing strategies, one thing is clear: we want to be a content-first brand. Content takes centre stage for us. Our brand campaigns focus more on the brand philosophy rather than showcasing the products. For example, our first Ayushmann Khurrana ad was essentially a brand manifesto without any mention of specific products. It was about breaking stereotypes and emotionally connecting with our consumers. We believe that if we connect emotionally and provide the right products with the right pricing, the products will sell themselves.

Content is crucial for us, encompassing various aspects of men's grooming. There are multiple types of content we work on monthly. One type is branded campaigns that address stereotypes about men and their journeys in today's world. For instance, our Valentine's Day campaign highlighted the nuances of a young man's relationship, shedding light on common experiences.

We also use influencers organically. For our anti-greying range, we collaborated with professional doctors. We gave them our products to test and review honestly, and they provided an authentic review. This is how we prefer to collaborate with content creators—organically and meaningfully, rather than as a hygiene factor like many brands do. Influencer marketing for us is more of a campaign itself, involving the right content creators for the right products and messages.

Partnerships are another key focus this year. We aim to increase our reach to consumers in tier 3 and sub-tier 2 markets. Partnering with relevant brands is crucial for this. We have previously partnered with lifestyle brands and are planning to launch co-branded products and social media activations with other brands.

Performance marketing is essential for us as a D2C brand. It involves optimised spending on intent-based targeting to improve conversions, particularly on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Over time, we have balanced our spending between performance and brand marketing to ensure long-term brand relevance.

With Emami as a strategic investor, we gain valuable insights from their processes and apply them to our business. This includes understanding the right media for different consumer cohorts and working with the right agencies and brand partners.

Our brand exists to break stereotypes attached to men, such as the idea that men can't be vulnerable or are solely responsible for the family. We address these issues through content, including podcasts, to support men facing various challenges without being preachy. One example is our collaboration with the ‘Be a Man’ podcast, hosted by Nikhil Taneja and produced by the Yuvaa platform. This year, we are planning to be the title sponsor for this podcast, which aligns with our mission to celebrate and spread positive masculinity.

In summary, our strategy involves a strong focus on content, influencer collaborations, strategic partnerships, and balanced performance marketing to build a long-lasting and emotionally connected brand.



What are the challenges that you face as a D2C brand and which are particular to D2C? How do you tackle these?

One of the biggest challenges is driving awareness. Amazon, Flipkart, and our own website are the primary platforms for us to sell, and there is a huge clutter of brands that have come up on these platforms. The entry barriers have been low for the last three or four years, and the D2C ecosystem overall has expanded. Many players have been using the shared ecosystem of manufacturers and service providers.

A lot of brands have come into existence in the last three or four years, and that has been challenging for us. To bring the brand out and break the clutter, we have to spend a good amount of money on digital and offline media and differentiate in terms of the new product offerings we come up with. It has been challenging, but we have done a pretty good job of staying relevant throughout these nine years with the right product innovations and brand campaigns.

One thing that has worked in our favour is our strong offline presence. We have close to 70 exclusive brand outlets in major malls and airports, which gives us good top-of-the-funnel awareness of the brand. This channel does really well for us when it comes to premium products. Being present offline in the form of our own exclusive brand outlets helps us face these challenges and becomes a gateway for consumers to be aware of our brand as a men's grooming brand.

The grooming industry is quite competitive. How does The Man Company differentiate itself through its marketing efforts?

There are four or five brands that disrupted the men's grooming market around eight to nine years ago, and all of them are doing really well in this space. However, when we talk about differentiation, our brand positioning stands out as we strive to bring out the gentleman in every man.

We believe every man has the qualities of a gentleman, and our mission is to help men bring those qualities out. A gentleman can have different definitions for different people. It can be someone who respects others, shows chivalry, or lives by good principles. Essentially, we aim to provide the right products, education, and content so that men feel like gentlemen and can become better versions of themselves.

This positioning is different from other brands, which often promote conventional masculinity, where men must be tough, dressed in black, or fighters at heart. We understand that men can be vulnerable, and we celebrate that fact. Our approach to reaching consumers is unique.

Additionally, our product portfolio is extensive. In fragrances alone, we have over 60 variants, including perfumes and deodorants. We aim to expand our revenue with around 40 to 50 different SKUs. Our NPD team works tirelessly to launch new products catering to all men's personal care and grooming needs, from head to toe, including foot massage cream, foot deodorizer, hair fall control shampoo, and intimate wash. We cover everything related to men's grooming.

We have one of the largest portfolios of products for men, which differentiates us from other brands. However, managing such a broad portfolio has its challenges, like building each category as a sub-brand. We are now focusing more on different categories. Over the last eight years, having customers across all product categories has worked in our favor, setting us apart from conventional and newer D2C brands.

How do you segment your target audience and how do you ensure that your messaging is tailored accordingly?

There is audience segmentation. For example, we have a range of hairstyling products like hair volumizing powder and homemade wax. When we launched these products, we realised that younger people, or Gen Z, were buying more of these products. However, our brand generally speaks to millennials, aged 24 to 35, and most of our communication is drafted with that consumer lens in mind.

When we realised that our hairstyling products were selling more to the younger cohort, we conducted surveys and talked to consumers. We found that this product is more relevant for the younger cohort, while the demand from our primary target audience was not very high. We tweaked the communication and packaging to make it relevant for Gen Z. Now, most of our communications for this category appeal to the Gen Z population.

There is also segmentation based on demographics and psychographics. For instance, fragrances are a big category for us, making up more than 55% of our business. The remaining business comes from personal care products. Fragrances operate differently as a category; they are more of a lifestyle product. We put a lot of attention into packaging and the long-lasting nature of the fragrance. Unlike face wash, which people don't show off, fragrances are something consumers like to discuss with friends and family.

Our communication strategy for fragrances versus grooming products is very different. There is a set of consumers who only buy fragrances from us, another set that buys grooming products, and a good number who buy both. We also try to cross-sell among these segments. Audience segmentation exists based on demographics and psychographics, and we tailor our communication strategy accordingly.

The Man Company has a strong presence on social media. Could you share some insights into how you maintain an active and engaged community online?

For us, social media is the first exposure of our brand to new customers and also helps retain our existing followers and customers. We also see it as a channel that will help us reach a larger cohort of consumers.

To do that, we analyse the algorithm very objectively. For example, if it's Instagram, we sit together as a team with our social media manager to figure out what works according to the algorithm. We consider whether a reel gives us more reach, or if a static carousel post is more effective, or if topicality works best.

There's constant analysis around our social media efforts and competition. Based on those analyses and how the algorithm is functioning at the moment, we keep tweaking our content. We use social media to engage with our existing consumers and produce a lot of reels and short-format videos to reach a larger audience. This approach currently provides better reach compared to static posts or stories.

From a social media perspective, we are an Instagram-first brand. Most of our initial communications happen through Instagram, and many people reach out to us through the platform. Much of our customer acquisition is through Instagram, so it takes centre stage for us. Being a lifestyle brand, we continually create innovative content on Instagram, whether it's educational, trending topics, product-based concepts, or grooming tips.

Understanding the algorithms in the best way possible and creating content that drives engagement and followership is our top priority.

Influencer marketing has been a significant trend in recent years. How does The Man Company leverage influencers to amplify its brand message?

If it is part of a bigger campaign, like if I'm launching a new product and doing a brand campaign and I want influencers to help, then I can do that. When I'm launching a new product, I look for influencers to be an additional media channel for us. I essentially look for the brand fit; I will not work with an influencer who is not aligned with the brand values. That is the first and foremost thing.

Second, we look for engagement. An engaged audience is always better than a large audience that is not engaged. So, engagement is a second important metric we look at. Then comes followership. There are certain messages we want to bring out to our customers, and it's okay if it reaches a limited population, but it should reach the right population. If we are using influencers just as a media channel, then followership becomes important. But otherwise, we first figure out the right brand fit and the engagement the influencer gets on their regular posts.

There has to be a basic minimum level of followership so that the content they are posting reaches a good number of people. But I think brand fit and engagement are more important than followership for me.

The perception of men and grooming has evolved over the years. How does The Man Company contribute to this shift, and what initiatives do you undertake to redefine traditional notions of masculinity?

Speaking from a product perspective, seven or eight years ago, the two or three grooming products men were using were essentially a soap, a comb, and a cream. Then, with the advent of three or four major players in men's grooming, people moved to also using body wash and maybe a good perfume or a deodorant. Today, men are using sheet masks, serums, and a lot of men are also using creams. This shift has happened in India, and I think The Man Company is one of the torchbearers when it comes to the change in men's grooming.

From a category perspective, the credit goes to these four or five brands who are doing pretty well right now, including Bombay Shaving Company, Beardo, and the likes of Garnier Men. These brands have been launching a lot of innovative products, and nobody actually talked about men's personal care before. With the advent of brands like ours, people now realise that they need these products and have started using them. There is still a long way to go when comparing men versus women, as women are still much more evolved when it comes to grooming. However, there has been good growth in the last seven or eight years, and it's only going to grow further.

Regarding the question about changing the notions of manliness or masculinity, that is essentially our brand's core. The definition of manliness changes with generations. I remember ads that appreciated alpha males and toxic masculinity, which was considered manliness at that time. Then came the era of Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were a bit sweeter and didn't build their own cult. Now we see the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh breaking different types of stereotypes in Bollywood. The definition is evolving.

We ensure as a brand that we stay true and convey the right message in line with the new definition of a gentleman. About 10 or 12 years ago, a gentleman was perceived as someone who wore a blazer, dressed a certain way, and respected women. Over time, we've realised that this definition is dated. Someone wearing a T-shirt and sitting at home with crossed legs can also be a gentleman. We conduct a lot of research to evolve and make our communication relevant to the current era of consumers. As the evolution of gentlemen changes over time, we as a brand will continue innovating and delivering the right messages.



Introducing new products can be challenging, especially in a niche market. How does The Man Company educate consumers about its new offerings, and what strategies do you employ to generate interest and drive sales?

I think most of our products use expensive and globally trending ingredients. For example, we were one of the first to launch a charcoal face wash when charcoal was trending five to six years ago. We introduced it in India, which was significant at the time.

We focus on educating consumers about the ingredients we use. Initially, nobody thought that a black piece of coal could be used in skincare, but we educated them about charcoal as an active skincare ingredient. We've continued this approach with other products, like our anti-aging range with Redensyl and our recently launched Glow Pro range with Glutathione. These ingredients are effective and popular internationally, and we highlight their benefits to our consumers.

For instance, Glutathione, which gives a natural glow to the skin, is a compound supported by international research. Our Glow Pro range uses Glutathione to provide an instant glow, and we put significant effort into educating consumers about its benefits.

When launching new products, ingredients are crucial, but so is the right price-product mix. Even if we use high-quality, trending ingredients, the product must be affordable and accessible. Glutathione is expensive, but we price our face wash with this ingredient at around 340-350 rupees, whereas similar products could cost 600-700 rupees. Our goal is to keep prices within a range that targets a mass premium segment, ensuring the best offering at an affordable price.

We also focus on promotions, both on and off platforms. For new product launches, we ensure top-of-the-funnel visibility on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and Nykaa. Off-platform, we plan social media campaigns and pre-buzz activities. If a product shows significant potential from day one, we might also do a full brand campaign around it. Our strategy varies based on the category and the product's potential, but ingredients typically take centre stage for us.

The Man Company has its own podcast. What was the inspiration behind starting the podcast, and how has it impacted brand awareness and engagement?

We did the Gentleman Show in 2022, and podcasts in India at that time were at a very nascent stage. Now, you see new podcasts coming up every day, whether from brands, influencers, or other known personalities. All these developments have happened in the last two to three years, where podcasts have become one of the most important channels for promotion and communication. The structure of the show has been working really well for a lot of brands.

When we started, the podcast was at a very early stage, and we weren't sure if it would work. The main reason for starting the podcast was to promote positive manliness and create content and safe spaces for men to discuss various topics. We believed that only a podcast could achieve this, as opposed to a two-minute or one-minute video, or working with an influencer, which would have limited impact. To discuss these topics thoroughly, a podcast was necessary.

Initially, we only planned to do an audio podcast, but when we began shooting, we realised we could do a video podcast too. Our guests were well-known, and people might want to see them as well as hear them. It was a risk, and we were worried about producing 20 episodes, each 30 to 40 minutes long. We weren't sure if people would have the attention span or like the content. We invested significantly in production and promotion, but it ultimately worked well for us because it was a new concept. At that time, no personal care brand was doing organic, non-product-focused content. Our podcast discussed topics relevant to our consumers.

In our podcast, we had hosts like a chef, a financial advisor, and different experts in their fields appearing in various episodes. This approach really worked for us, especially with a good content creator and influencer as the host. It boosted the popularity of the podcast, contributing to brand awareness and engagement. Staying true to the brand purpose, many consumers appreciated that we were still here and understood our brand's mission.

The podcast has worked for us and given us the right associations. One area for improvement could have been spending more on media to reach a larger audience. However, the visibility we got for season one was largely organic, with people sharing it and guests posting on their handles. We are planning a season two this year, aiming to reach a broader audience and bring in more guests to discuss different aspects of a man's life.



The Man Company's blog section has a lot of informative content. How do these blogs aid in educating customers about grooming and lifestyle topics? Moreover, can you elaborate on how these educational efforts have translated into tangible business outcomes for the brand?

Blogs are essential for driving conversion. You spend a lot of money bringing people to your website through engaging content, but the website is where they decide whether to buy the product or not. Educative content about the product is crucial here. For example, they need to understand the ingredients, the packaging, and other details. Taking glutathione as an example, we would explain the history of glutathione, what it helps with, and how much is in the product. This information helps drive better conversion rates. Conversion is when someone lands on the website and ultimately buys the product. It’s essentially the percentage of consumers who end up buying.

Blogs also serve as an effective SEO channel. If you write extensively about your product and people search for related topics on Google and other platforms, your blog will appear in the search results. This strategy supports our SEO efforts. These are the main reasons we focus on blogging: to drive conversion and enhance SEO. These are valuable strategies that many brands should consider.

What are your long-term and short-term goals in terms of marketing?

Our long-term plan is to have four to five product categories with a revenue of 500 crore each. We aim to compete directly with conventional players in those categories. The approach to achieving this will differ from how traditional players operate. Offline presence will become crucial to our strategy. We're currently focusing on strengthening our offline presence through modern trade and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs). In the short term, our plan involves working with the appropriate partners, sponsoring events and content, and launching branded campaigns.