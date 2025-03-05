Women are stepping into leadership roles, but there’s still work to do: Vidushi Goyal

Climbing the corporate ladder as a woman has never been just about the work, it’s about navigating a system that wasn’t designed with you in mind. It’s about proving yourself in rooms where you’re often the only woman at the table. It’s about balancing ambition with expectation, resilience with grace, and leadership with self-doubt that society has ingrained in you from the start.

For women in marketing, especially those who aspire to the top, the road is paved with both triumphs and unspoken challenges. The C-suite has historically been a space where men dominate conversations, strategies, and decisions. Yet, over the years, women like Vidushi Goyal, Chief Marketing Officer at Swiss Beauty, have rewritten that script, not by asking for a seat at the table, but by proving they belong at the head of it.

Goyal’s journey, from shaping campaigns on the agency side to driving brand strategy as a CMO, is a testament to this shift. It’s a tale of choosing to focus on results over biases, and of crafting a leadership style that is both analytical and empathetic. In this conversation, she opens up about what it truly takes to lead, the mentors who shaped her, and the invisible battles that women in leadership continue to fight.

Edited Excerpts:

Vidushi, can you walk us through a typical day in your life? What are some things that keep you motivated and some things that you look forward to?

A typical day in my life usually begins with waking up my daughter, getting her ready, and dropping her off at school. It’s a small but special part of my morning that sets a positive tone for the day. By 9 AM, I step into work mode, diving straight into meetings, planning, and problem-solving. The energy of working with a passionate team keeps me engaged as we build, create, and tackle challenges together.

As the day moves forward, the excitement of making an impact keeps me motivated. I enjoy the process of bringing ideas to life and working alongside smart, driven people. By evening, I wrap up and head home, looking forward to spending time with my daughter. That moment of reconnecting with her is the highlight of my day.

Once she’s asleep, I take some time for myself. Whether it’s watching a show or simply unwinding, it helps me reset for the next day. The balance between work, family, and personal time keeps me going, making every day fulfilling in its own way.

Your journey from the agency side to leading marketing at a major brand has been inspiring. What inspired this switch and what are some challenges that each side presented? How did you overcome them?

I always wanted to own the brand-building process from start to finish. On the agency side, that wasn’t fully possible. You work on campaigns, but you don’t always see the bigger picture. Moving to the brand side gave me the chance to dive deeper and shape the strategy end to end.

In an agency, the biggest challenge is limited access to the brand’s thinking. You work within the brief and the information shared with you. There’s always more happening behind the scenes that you don’t see. On the brand side, the challenge is the opposite. You have full visibility, but making sense of it all and bringing everything together is critical.

Working across brands, campaigns, and teams has taught me what works and what doesn’t. Over time, I’ve learned to focus on what truly matters. That ability to prioritize has helped me navigate both worlds successfully.

The role of a CMO has evolved significantly over the years. What do you think has changed the most, and what skills are crucial for marketing leaders today?

A CMO’s role is no longer just about creating great campaigns that build brand equity. It goes much deeper. Today, they need to understand the brand inside out and drive its growth from the ground up. This is especially true in startups, where taking the brand to new heights is key. Marketing leaders need to understand not just branding but also data, consumers, business dynamics, and market context. They are no longer just marketing heads but are brand builders too, responsible for shaping the company’s long-term vision.

The skillset has also expanded. A great CMO needs a perfect balance of creativity and analytical thinking. Understanding data is essential to making sharp, informed decisions, but at the same time, storytelling and insight-driven creativity remain key to building a strong brand. The role is broader, more dynamic, and more strategic than ever before.

Have you had mentors or role models who played a pivotal role in your career? How did their guidance influence your leadership style?

Yes, I’ve been fortunate to have mentors who have played a pivotal role in shaping my career and leadership style. Their guidance has influenced me in different ways—instilling a strong sense of accountability, encouraging me to take ownership, and fostering a mindset of critical thinking. I also learned the importance of data-driven decision-making, understanding how to analyze situations end-to-end and connect the dots. These lessons continue to shape the way I lead today, ensuring that I take full responsibility, think analytically, and always consider the bigger picture.

In an industry that has been male-dominated at the leadership level, have you faced gender biases or challenges along the way? How did you overcome them?

Gender bias is an unfortunate reality in many industries, including ours. Personally, I haven’t faced extreme challenges on this front. There have been moments of bias, but nothing has stopped me from moving forward. I chose to focus on my work, prove my capabilities, and let the results speak for themselves.

Women in pop culture are often portrayed as always hustling, rarely resting. How do you personally prioritize self-care and create space for yourself beyond work?

I don’t believe in the idea that there’s no time for rest or personal space. I make it a priority to spend time with myself and my family. The key is finding the right balance between work and self, not on a daily level, but over time. I make sure to take breaks, travel, and explore new places with friends and family. That helps me recharge and stay present in both work and life.

Are you seeing more women stepping into leadership roles within the A&M industry? What still needs to change to make leadership more inclusive?

Yes, I see more women stepping into leadership roles, not just in marketing but also in traditionally male-dominated fields like supply and sales. The shift is happening, but there’s still work to do. Leadership needs to be more conscious about creating truly inclusive environments. It’s important to recognize that all genders bring value and ensure that everyone feels equally included in the workplace.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to your younger self? And what’s something you think your younger self could teach you today?

I would tell my younger self to try more things early on, explore different hobbies, build social skills, and step out of her comfort zone before time runs out. At the same time, my younger self would remind me to slow down and enjoy the little moments instead of always chasing the next big thing.

One thing you wish the women of the future do not have to face

I hope women in the future never have to justify their choices or feel like they are being sidelined or deprioritized. Every decision they make, whether in career, family, or life, should be respected without question.