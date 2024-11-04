Marketing therapy: Lessons from Shrinking on connecting with your audience

On a Thursday night, after a long day of Zoom calls, never-ending emails, and the general chaos of modern life, you finally plop down on your couch, a drink in hand. You hit ‘play’ on Shrinking, a comedy-drama about a therapist, Jimmy (played by Jason Segel), who has barely come up for air since his wife’s passing. Jimmy is tired, grieving, and fed up with the traditional rules of therapy. Instead of the calm, distant professional, he becomes raw and honest, sometimes outrageously so, spilling his own issues into his clients' lives and throwing “professional distance” out the window. The result? His unconventional methods create an unexpected connection, and, ironically, they start to make him a better therapist.

Watching Shrinking, it hits you that Jimmy’s radical approach to therapy isn’t unlike what brands need to do to break through the marketing noise today. Think about it. We live in a world where consumers are bombarded with over 5,000 brand messages daily. Each one promises the latest miracle product or experience, and most sound…pretty much the same. As consumers, we’ve gotten so good at tuning out ads that the challenge for brands has shifted from ‘How do I get my product noticed?’ to ‘How do I actually get someone to care about what I’m offering?’ Like Jimmy, marketers need to rethink their approach and throw some of the old ‘rules’ out the window to build real relationships with customers.

Jimmy’s journey is chaotic, unorthodox, and messy, but he learns a valuable lesson: sometimes, to truly help people, you have to put yourself out there, imperfections and all. This mirrors the path many brands need to follow if they want to stand out in a landscape where attention spans are short and consumers are increasingly looking for brands they can genuinely connect with. If you’ve ever looked at a brand and thought, Why does this feel different? Why does this ad actually resonate with me?—chances are, it’s because the brand isn’t just selling but listening, relating, and connecting. It’s not just about what they’re selling; it’s about how they’re making you feel.

So, as we dive into the marketing lessons from Shrinking, think of these not as hacks or tips, but as reminders to reconnect with the human side of marketing. From embracing vulnerability to building a community that feels like family, Shrinking shows us that sometimes, to get customers to truly care about what you have to say, you have to forget what you think they want and actually dig into who they are. And when that happens? You might just find your customers lining up, not because they’re looking to buy something, but because they feel like you get them.

Embrace vulnerability: Speak your customers' language of authenticity

One of the standout aspects of Shrinking is how raw and imperfect the characters are. Jimmy, for instance, doesn't pretend to have it all together; his sessions are often messy, unscripted, and far from the ‘therapist in control’ stereotype. In one scene, he snaps, gives a brutally honest take, and takes a wildly unorthodox approach to a client’s issues. The result? It resonates.

Marketing takeaway: For brands, it’s time to drop the perfectly polished facade. Studies have shown that customers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are more likely to connect with brands that showcase vulnerability. Skip the corporate jargon and let your brand show up with a bit of humanity. Embrace the quirks, admit when you don’t have all the answers, and communicate like a friend, not a company press release. You’ll be surprised how much easier it is to build trust this way.

Build a community, not just a customer base

One of the show's most endearing qualities is the network of characters who support one another—even in their lowest moments. From Jimmy’s colleagues, Paul and Gaby, to his neighbour Liz, each character finds comfort in a tight-knit community that feels like family. This sense of connection is what pulls viewers back episode after episode.

Marketing takeaway: Brands that build a genuine community around their product will always stand out. Think Nike with its Nike Run Club, or Peloton with its rider community. By fostering a sense of belonging, brands give customers something much deeper than a product—they offer a place where people feel connected and valued. Whether it’s through social media groups, in-person events, or exclusive memberships, nurturing this ‘family’ vibe creates loyalty that money can’t buy.

Forget the script: Be flexible with your marketing

Jimmy frequently goes off-script with his clients, experimenting with advice that is unorthodox and a bit ‘out there.’ In one memorable scene, he encourages a client to confront a personal fear in a way that leaves his colleagues speechless. But Jimmy’s flexibility is precisely what gets him results. His willingness to adjust and try new things allows him to connect with clients in ways other therapists can’t.

Marketing takeaway: In marketing, the most effective strategies often come from thinking on your feet. Real-time engagement on social media, such as responding with humour or joining trending conversations, can give brands the flexibility they need to remain relevant. Look at Wendy’s Twitter account, known for its witty, off-the-cuff roasts. Or consider brands like Oreo, who made headlines with a simple ‘You can still dunk in the dark’ tweet during the Super Bowl power outage. There’s Swiggy and Duolingo in India. In today’s fast-paced digital world, the brands that win are often the ones that improvise best.

Highlight the emotional journey, not just the product

Shrinking is, at its heart, about journeys: the journey of dealing with loss, the journey of healing, and the journey of finding connection. The plot isn't bogged down in neatly wrapped endings but instead takes the audience along for an emotional ride.

Marketing takeaway: This emotional storytelling is a powerful tool in marketing. Customers don’t want just the what; they want the why and the how. Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ doesn’t push shoes, but an entire ethos of resilience. Similarly, Airbnb’s messaging around ‘Belong Anywhere’ isn’t about selling lodging; it’s about the experience of feeling at home, wherever you go. Brands that frame their products within the context of an emotional journey make a lasting impact that transcends product features.

Celebrate imperfections: Show, don’t just sell

One of Shrinking’s strongest suits is how it avoids trying to ‘fix’ every character by the end of each episode. Instead, it celebrates their idiosyncrasies. By the end of season one, you’re rooting for Jimmy, Paul, Gaby, and Alice—not because they’ve solved all their problems but because they’re beautifully, unapologetically human.

Marketing takeaway: In marketing, there’s a temptation to present products as the perfect solution, every time. But showcasing flaws, user struggles, or even product limitations can actually make your brand seem more credible. Take Dove’s ‘Real Beauty’ campaign, which spotlights un-retouched, diverse body types in all their realness. By showing imperfections, Dove built a reputation for authenticity, empowering people to embrace themselves as they are—and, in turn, embracing the brand.

Break the fourth wall to build trust

In one of Shrinking’s memorable moments, Jimmy doesn’t just talk at his clients; he breaks down barriers, stepping outside the traditional therapist role to talk with them. This approach mirrors what marketing insiders call ‘breaking the fourth wall’—making customers feel part of the conversation rather than just its target.

Marketing takeaway: Transparency is a big part of breaking this metaphorical wall in marketing. When brands share behind-the-scenes glimpses, stories from the team, or even explain the ‘why’ behind certain product decisions, they invite customers into the inner circle. Glossier, for instance, shares unfiltered photos from real users and product details directly from the team, giving customers an honest peek into the brand's workings. Such transparency fosters a sense of trust, making customers feel like they’re part of the journey rather than mere spectators.

Master the power of subtle, relatable humour

You weren’t getting away without getting advice on the use of humour, were you?

One of Shrinking’s trademarks is its subtle humour, which allows it to tackle heavy topics without overwhelming the audience. It’s not the in-your-face kind of comedy, but it’s relatable and often perfectly timed to break tension. This delicate balance between humour and depth keeps viewers engaged and, importantly, entertained.

Marketing takeaway: In marketing, humour can be a fantastic way to make your brand memorable, but subtlety is key. Rather than force laughter, consider using humour that is organic and relatable to your target audience. The way Mailchimp approaches humour in its copy–by poking fun at marketing lingo or using lighthearted language–makes email marketing feel less intimidating. When humour is genuine, it endears people to your brand without feeling like a forced gimmick.

Shrinking might be about therapy, but it also subtly teaches that building meaningful connections is about being real, responsive, and relatable–traits that are often undervalued in traditional marketing. Today’s customers are increasingly looking for brands that make them feel seen, heard and understood.

By embracing vulnerability, building community, going off-script, and highlighting the emotional journey, your brand can do more than sell products; it can be the therapist customers turn to when they’re looking for something deeper. Like Jimmy, you don’t have to have all the answers. But with a little bit of heart, a touch of humour, and a whole lot of authenticity, you might just find your customers coming back–not because you sold to them, but because you connected with them.