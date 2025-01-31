How Succession reflects on the art of the deal and building a brand

If Game of Thrones was about medieval power struggles, Succession is its modern corporate cousin—where billionaires wield hostile takeovers instead of swords, and backstabbing happens in boardrooms rather than battlefields. The HBO drama, centred around the Roy family and their media empire, Waystar Royco, is a Machiavellian masterclass in manipulation, branding, and survival in the high-stakes world of business.

For those who haven't been sucked into its whirlpool of power struggles, Succession follows Logan Roy, the tyrannical patriarch of the Roy family, as his children Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor vie for control of the empire he built. Think of it as Shakespeare meets Wall Street with a touch of tragic comedy. The show is filled with corporate intrigue, media manipulation, and leadership lessons that are as cutthroat as they are enlightening.

What makes Succession so gripping is its unfiltered look at power dynamics in business and media. It’s a world where loyalty is a currency, perception is everything, and one wrong move can exile you to irrelevance. The Roys aren’t just battling external threats—they’re also fighting each other, trying to outmanoeuvre their own family members in a twisted corporate chess match. Every interaction is a negotiation, every conversation is laced with subtext, and every decision could either cement or shatter a person’s future.

Beneath the luxury jets, lavish apartments, and billion-dollar deals lies a fundamental truth: power in the business world is fragile. The struggle to stay on top is relentless, and failure is never a simple setback—it’s a catastrophic fall from grace. Whether it’s Logan Roy wielding his influence with an iron fist or his children scrambling to prove their worth, Succession is a masterclass in corporate warfare.

Marketing, much like corporate succession, is a ruthless battlefield. Your competitors won’t wait for you to get your strategy together, and consumers are as fickle as Logan Roy’s approval. Building a brand isn’t just about having the best product or the biggest budget—it’s about strategy, timing, and execution. The show offers plenty of lessons for marketers, from the art of controlling a narrative to the importance of understanding your audience before they turn against you.

So, what can marketers learn from the show? A lot—if you don’t mind, a little blood (metaphorical, of course) on your hands. If that’s too much for you (which should ideally be the case), there’s something for the ethical marketer—an oxymoron in today’s context—as well.

The power of brand legacy, and not resting on it

Logan Roy built Waystar Royco into a media behemoth, relying on its reputation, influence, and audience loyalty. But as the series unfolds, we see cracks forming. The company struggles to keep up with digital transformation, clinging to outdated strategies while younger, more agile competitors disrupt the landscape.

Lesson: Brand equity is invaluable, but nostalgia doesn’t pay the bills. Your audience might love you today, but if you’re not innovating, you’re just a sinking cruise ship (like the ones Waystar owned… before that scandal). Coca-Cola, Apple, and Nike have stood the test of time by adapting their messaging and products to stay relevant. Don’t be the legacy brand that refuses to evolve—unless you want your obituary written before you’re actually dead.

Perception is reality: Controlling the narrative

Kendall Roy, the show's tragic antihero, learns the hard way that controlling public perception is everything. His desperate attempts to position himself as the new, progressive face of Waystar are constantly undermined by his past missteps, inauthenticity, and, well… being a Roy. The media and the public see through his performative activism, reminding us that branding isn’t just about words—it's about action.

Lesson: Consumers are savvier than ever. If your brand preaches sustainability but dumps waste in the ocean (cough fast fashion cough), expect to be called out. Authenticity isn't just a buzzword—it's your survival strategy. In an era where a single tweet can unravel years of reputation-building, brands must align their messaging with real action.

The art of the deal: Timing is everything

Logan Roy doesn’t just make deals—he orchestrates them. One of the show’s key takeaways is his ability to strike when the iron is hot (or, in some cases, when his opponents are at their weakest). From playing rival bidders against each other to manipulating his own children into strategic moves, Logan understands that leverage is the ultimate currency.

Lesson: Launching a product, announcing a campaign, or making a bold brand move requires impeccable timing. Think of Apple's annual iPhone releases—carefully timed, meticulously planned, and designed to maximise hype. Meanwhile, brands that rush campaigns without considering market conditions (we’re looking at you, New Coke) end up regretting it.

The enemy of my enemy is my frenemy

Alliances in Succession are about as stable as a Jenga tower in an earthquake. One minute, Kendall and Roman are plotting together, and the next, Roman is throwing Kendall under the proverbial bus (and laughing while doing it). The show teaches us that business partnerships are often a mix of mutual benefit and inevitable betrayal.

Lesson: In marketing, collaborations can skyrocket your brand—think Nike and Michael Jordan, or McDonald’s and Travis Scott. But align with the wrong partner, and you might find yourself in an inescapable PR nightmare (remember Pepsi and Kendall Jenner?). Choose your allies wisely, and always have an exit strategy.

The illusion of choice—Curate, don’t overwhelm

Waystar Royco, like many conglomerates, thrives on controlling what its audience consumes. From news to entertainment, the company ensures that viewers are funneled toward its content, making them feel like they have a choice while subtly guiding them in a specific direction.

Lesson: Too many options can lead to decision paralysis. A great marketer knows how to direct the consumer journey seamlessly. Think of how Spotify curates playlists based on your taste or how Netflix “suggests” what you should watch next. The trick is to make customers feel in control while strategically guiding them toward your desired action.

Know your audience—Or face extinction

Throughout the series, there’s a glaring disconnect between Waystar Royco’s old-school leadership and modern audiences. While younger media brands embrace digital storytelling, the Roys treat social media like an afterthought. The result? A company that risks losing relevance in a world that no longer consumes media the way it used to.

Lesson: If you’re still marketing like it’s 1999, your brand is already dying. Stay ahead of trends, understand your audience’s changing behaviors, and adapt accordingly. Blockbuster didn’t, and we all know how that ended.

Crisis management—Don’t let the fire spread

Waystar Royco is no stranger to scandals, from cruise line cover-ups to internal power struggles. But how they handle these crises? Often, by throwing gasoline on the fire. The show highlights how poor crisis communication can turn a PR issue into a full-blown disaster.

Lesson: Every brand will face crises, but how you handle them determines whether you recover or collapse. Think of how Johnson & Johnson navigated the Tylenol crisis with transparency versus how BP fumbled the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. A well-prepared crisis strategy can mean the difference between rebounding stronger or sinking like a Waystar cruise ship.

Scarcity and exclusivity create desire

Waystar Royco maintains its power by controlling access—whether it's media influence or shareholder decisions. The show demonstrates how exclusivity makes people want something even more, whether it's power, influence, or control.

Lesson: Luxury brands like Rolex and Chanel thrive on this principle, releasing limited-edition items that drive demand through the roof. Even brands like Supreme have turned scarcity into a marketing goldmine. If you make something feel rare or elite, people will fight to get their hands on it—just ask anyone trying to get Taylor Swift tickets.