All play and healthy food: Tata Soulfull’s formula for targeting young hearts

The landscape of healthy eating in India is undergoing a change. The country’s health and wellness food market is expanding at a 20% CAGR, which is 3x the global average. It is expected to reach a USD 30 billion market opportunity by 2026.

This explosive growth tells the story of a generation that refuses to accept the false choice between health and indulgence. The Indian consumers, particularly parents, are redefining what "healthy" means for their families. The traditional Indian approach to nutrition, rooted in ancient grains and time-tested recipes, is finding new expression in modern formats that appeal to both parental aspirations and children's preferences.

This shift is particularly evident in the children's food segment, where India's kids' food and beverage market is projected to reach US$12.318 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.23%. The growth reflects more than just increased spending power; it represents a generation of parents who refuse to compromise between nutrition and taste, and this is making way for the millet revolution.

The millets market is projected to reach USD 30.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2024 to 2030. This growth trajectory speaks to how ancient Indian supergrains are being reimagined for contemporary lifestyles. Parents are increasingly drawn to millets not just for their nutritional density, but for their cultural authenticity and environmental sustainability. Yet the challenge remains: how do brands communicate these benefits to children who are primarily motivated by taste, fun, and peer acceptance?

Creating emotional connections with young consumers

Rasika Prashant, CMO of Tata Soulfull, understands this delicate balance. The brand's recent Ragi Bites No Maida Choco campaign navigates the dual audience of health-conscious parents and taste-focused children.

Rather than leading with nutritional claims, the campaign centred on entertainment and engagement.

"The idea wasn't to preach nutrition, but to create a snack that kids genuinely enjoy, and that parents feel good about putting in their tiffin boxes," Prashant explains. This consumer-first thinking shaped every aspect of the campaign and placed the product into the heart of children's entertainment, ensuring that the brand didn't just tell kids what to eat, but became part of their world.

This approach reflects a broader understanding of how children's media consumption has evolved. Today's kids are digital natives who expect interactivity, personalisation, and entertainment from every brand touchpoint. Traditional advertising models that rely on one-way communication are increasingly ineffective with audiences who have grown up swiping, tapping, and gaming their way through content. It makes it important for brands to create experiences rather than just messages.

The brand's partnership with Nickelodeon dives into integrated storytelling. Its mascot, Cruncha Muncha, appears within the universe of the cartoon show "Chikoo Aur Bunty," speaking to children in formats they love and trust. This integration serves multiple strategic purposes: strengthening the association between the mascot and the product, boosting brand awareness within the kids' snacking category, and building brand love among parents who are the ultimate decision-makers, according to Prashant.

Prashant emphasises that when marketing to children, the brand employs "dual-appeal communication, because we're not speaking to one audience, but two: the child who craves taste and fun, and the parent who seeks nutrition and trust." This recognition of the dual audience drives every creative and strategic decision, from packaging design to media placement.

For children, the brand leads with "emotion, excitement, and entertainment," where the mascot serves as a conduit for storytelling. The character comes to life through vibrant packaging, gamified experiences like the "Scan & Win" game, and integrations through platforms like MCanvas.

These touchpoints are designed in formats that children naturally enjoy and engage with, ensuring that the brand feels like a natural part of their entertainment ecosystem.

It also targets "urban parents aged 28–45, who are actively seeking healthier and better options for their children, especially in metro and Tier I cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi," Prashant shares. However, this core demographic is supplemented by older homemakers who value millets for their cultural significance and young professionals making conscious lifestyle choices.

This audience diversity necessitates a robust multimedia approach. The brand's media strategy reflects a sophisticated understanding of how different platforms serve different purposes in the consumer journey.

"Given the diversity of this consumer base, no single media platform suffices," Prashant explains and continues, “Traditional TV remains effective for mass reach, especially among families. Digital and social platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and influencer-led content help us engage both moms and millennials with tailored messaging.”

These platforms allow for deeper storytelling about millet benefits while showcasing products in real-life contexts that resonate with target consumers. For example, one of its recent reels showcased the benefits of different kinds of millets and which type would suit someone’s palate in particular.

Additionally, in-store activations form a crucial component of the media mix, providing opportunities for sampling and real-time feedback. The tactile experience of trying products, combined with in-person education about millet benefits, creates conversion opportunities that digital platforms alone cannot provide.

Technology and storytelling in child-focused marketing

The evolution of children's marketing has been accelerated by technological advancement and changing media consumption patterns. Key trends influencing FMCG growth include wellness, sustainability, and the digital transformation of product delivery and customer engagement. For brands targeting children, this means moving beyond traditional advertising to create immersive, interactive experiences that blur the lines between entertainment and brand engagement.

Beyond social media, Prashant notes that OTT platforms and gaming environments represent growing opportunities for reaching younger audiences through native integration rather than disruptive advertising. The brand taps into these spaces "through in-game advertising and interactive formats" that feel natural within the entertainment experience.

Tata Soulfull has invested in gamification with its "Scan & Win" game, featuring Cruncha Muncha as the protagonist. The "Ragi Rally" game is aimed at educating children about the benefits of ragi and the importance of avoiding maida, but does so within an entertaining context that feels like play rather than instruction.

This gamification strategy addresses a critical challenge in children's marketing: how to deliver educational content without triggering resistance. Children are naturally sceptical of overt attempts to teach them, particularly when it comes to health and nutrition. By embedding learning within games and stories, brands can bypass this resistance and create positive associations with healthy choices.

Further, the brand uses artificial intelligence to engage with the audience. Prashant notes that "AI-generated creatives and dynamic content suggestions have helped us improve engagement, stay culturally relevant, and respond in real time to what our audience cares about."

The integration of AI extends beyond content creation to performance optimisation. The brand leverages AI-powered tools on platforms like Google and Meta to scale creative experimentation by testing multiple formats and messages simultaneously.

This approach enables what Prashant calls "sharper audience targeting, stronger conversion rates, and improved ROI." For a brand that must appeal to both children and parents, this ability to test and optimise messaging for different audience segments is valuable.

Building trust through brand mascots

One of the key ways for the brand to reach out to children is through its brand mascot. The role of brand mascots in children's marketing has evolved significantly beyond simple visual recognition. For health-focused brands, mascots serve as crucial bridges between entertainment and education, fun and nutrition.

Prashant views mascots as more powerful than just being a visual device. For Tata Soulfull, its mascot, Cruncha Muncha, represents consistency and trust across all brand touchpoints.

Tata Soulfull's mascot Cruncha Muncha

"For children, mascots create instant recall and emotional connection. For parents, they represent consistency and trust, especially when seen across packaging, advertising, and engagement platforms," Prashant observes.

The brand's long-term vision for Cruncha Muncha extends far beyond traditional mascot roles. "We see him leading educational content, participating in health campaigns, and even exploring merchandise, embedding healthy habits in everyday storytelling and building deeper brand loyalty within families," Prashant explains. The mascot is already a consistent part of its advertising efforts on TVC, social media, and gamified experiences.

The rise of millets and health-focused snacking highlights how Indian families are changing the meaning of “healthy eating.” What once was seen as a trade-off between nutrition and taste is now being reframed through culture, technology, and storytelling. Campaigns like these suggest that brands must learn to speak to two audiences at once, using entertainment to reach children while reassuring parents with trust and transparency.