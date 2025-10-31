How Imagicaa is pivoting from festive rush to year-round retention

India's festive season, which just concluded, was not just a cultural event; it was the single largest driver of the nation's consumption engine. The 2025 season shattered all previous records, with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reporting a historic ₹6.05 lakh crore in trade. This marks a staggering 25% jump from the ₹4.25 lakh crore recorded in 2024.



This spending surge, which saw 42% of credit card users spending over ₹50,000, wasn't just limited to goods. While online sales grew 27-31%, traditional brick-and-mortar stores saw a massive revival, accounting for nearly 85% of total sales. This created a high-stakes battlefield for brands, especially in the out-of-home entertainment sector. For a destination like Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., this period was the core of the annual business.

Following a strong financial recovery, the brand navigated this crucial window with a meticulously crafted strategy. We spoke with Dhimant Bakshi, CEO and CMO of Imagicaa, to understand the strategy they deployed, how they marketed a multi-generational experience, and, critically, what their long-term plan is to retain the festive rush.

The 'digital-first' festive blueprint deployed

Bakshi says, the festive window was "the most crucial part of our annual cycle, aligning perfectly with family travel and leisure spending trends". He confirms that the season was "particularly encouraging," noting strong advance bookings, higher per-capita spends, and a noticeable rise in group visits.

The strategic approach for the festive period was not just about capturing the seasonal peak, but using it as a foundation for sustained, year-round growth. Bakshi outlined three key levers: "content-driven digital engagement, integrated festive packages combining stay and park experiences, and third, upgraded entertainment including our Trampoline Park.” This integrated approach aimed to build brand momentum that would outlast the Diwali lights.

At the heart of this strategy was the Diwali campaign, themed “Celebrations made Magical at Imagicaa”. The singular goal, Bakshi explains, was to position the park as the definitive destination for festive celebrations, executed through a "digital-first" media strategy.

“The strategy is digital-first. We're leveraging Meta, YouTube, Google, and Snapchat for storytelling-led engagement. We’ve also collaborated with family, travel, and lifestyle influencers to bring the magic to life. On-ground, guests will experience spectacular lighting, décor, and live entertainment, with the Grand Imagicaa Night Parade and the Musical Fountain Show serving as the showstopper.”

This digital focus was backed by a more performance-driven and ROI-focused marketing budget. A major portion was allocated to digital and content creation, a move made more efficient by "in-house production capabilities to manage rising media costs". In this model, Bakshi notes, influencer collaborations are treated as "strategic brand investments, not expenses, because they help us build long-term equity and engagement.”

Marketing the multi-generational memory

Imagicaa’s primary audience is the complex, multi-generational Indian family. Marketing to them required a nuanced approach that appeals simultaneously to children, parents, and grandparents. Bakshi reveals the core insight that drove their campaign: "every generation celebrates differently, but together.”

While the brand’s purpose remains creating a joyful and safe space for all, the creative execution was highly segmented to match the media habits of each demographic.

“While our language and creative approach have evolved to resonate strongly with Gen Z, our purpose remains the same... For younger audiences, we focus on high-energy, digital-first formats like Reels and Shorts. For parents and grandparents, we lean into nostalgia-driven films and warm, emotional storytelling. Our Campaigns underscore how Imagicaa truly offers something for every age group; from adrenaline-pumping thrill rides for Gen Z to serene joyrides for elders, all united under one overarching narrative of shared joy and togetherness".



This brand-first narrative also dictated how the company balanced promotions. While tactical offers were "vital for driving trial and entry," the communication focus remained squarely on the experience.

"Tactical offers like combo passes and flash sales help in immediate conversions, while our brand communication emphasizes experiences and togetherness," Bakshi states. "We often say, ‘Celebrate togetherness, not discounts.’ The emotional storytelling ensures we’re not just selling tickets, but memories.”

Adapting to ongoing consumer shifts

Beyond its festive marketing, Imagicaa is actively adapting to fundamental shifts in how Indian families plan their leisure time. Bakshi points to a "clear rise in last-minute planning," with families "increasingly making spontaneous decisions.”

This spontaneity is enabled by digital convenience. "Online bookings now dominate," he says, "and there’s strong demand for all-inclusive, convenience-driven packages that combine stay and park access".

This digital shift extends to the booking channels themselves. While Online Travel Aggregators (OTAs) are important for discovery, especially among outstation guests, Bakshi explains that the core strategy is to own the customer relationship, “The majority of our bookings - around 70%, come directly from our website, which allows us to deliver a more seamless and personalized experience. While OTAs help expand our reach and visibility, our core digital strategy focuses on driving direct bookings through exclusive offers, dynamic packages, and a superior user experience on our own platform. This ensures we build stronger relationships with our guests while maintaining control over data and engagement.”

Beyond Diwali

With the festive rush now over, the most critical challenge for Imagicaa is converting those seasonal visitors into long-term loyalty. For the brand, this post-Diwali phase is a "major focus area" and is driven by data.

"The post-Diwali phase is all about sustained engagement," Bakshi clarifies. "We re-engage festive visitors through personalised bundled offers, especially around upcoming events like the College Funbaazi and New Year Party".

The data collected during the peak season, analysing booking lead times, group sizes, ride preferences, and spending patterns, provides rich insights that now fuel the marketing for the subsequent quieter months. This data allows for "precise segmentation," enabling the team to target families, couples, or thrill-seekers with tailored creative messages.

This is where technology plays a key role. Bakshi notes that Artificial Intelligence is already making an impact, particularly in personalised experience recommendations, predictive creative testing, and smarter segmentation. He elaborates, "It helps us understand guest behaviour more deeply and deliver contextually relevant communication, especially for festive and regional remarketing".

Immediately following Diwali, the marketing communication pivots. The messaging shifts from "festive celebration to discovery and experience," spotlighting "corporate offsites, school trips, weddings, and smaller seasonal events" as key drivers to promote weekday visits and staycations.

Ultimately, Bakshi concludes, all the technology, data, and seasonal strategies are in service of one principle that guides the brand, “While the tools and channels evolve, one principle remains timeless for us; emotional resonance. Our brand is built on experiences that evoke joy, wonder, and togetherness. Technology may change how we reach people, but storytelling and shared happiness never go out of style. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring every guest feels the magic they can take home.”





