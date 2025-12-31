Influencers, offshore betting and more: Manisha Kapoor on advertising violations in 2025

In 2025, digital advertising constituted Advertising Standard Council of India’s (ASCI) predominant area of focus, accounting for nearly 95% of the regulator's undertakings. The complaints received encompassed a spectrum of issues, including illegal offshore betting advertisements, influencer posts lacking transparent disclosure of brand promotions, personal care products making promises of unrealistic efficacy, and misleading claims within the food and education advertising sectors.

Between April and September, the ASCI reviewed 6,841 complaints and investigated 6,117 advertisements. Notably, 97% of these violations originated from digital media, significantly exceeding those observed in TV, print, and outdoor mediums. Furthermore, 98% of these advertisements necessitated modification due to breaches of advertising norms, underscoring the considerable scale and complexity of the challenges facing digital advertising this year.

“Consumers increasingly encounter ads online, and rather than waiting for formal complaints, we now also register concerns raised through social media tags. This allows us to respond more proactively,” says Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General - ASCI.

The volume and variety of complaints underscore the magnitude of challenges encountered by ASCI in 2025, with specific categories being notable for the gravity and repercussions of the violations.

Prevalent advertising code violations during the year

Illegal offshore betting advertisements were the predominant violation observed this year. Despite the implementation of more stringent government regulations concerning money games and gambling, offshore operators persisted in aggressive advertising, leveraging the borderless reach of digital platforms.

Through a specialised monitoring unit established in collaboration with gaming federations, ASCI brought hundreds of such advertisements to the attention of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and various digital platforms. This represented a notable enforcement action in 2025, specifically designed to curtail unlawful promotions.

Kapoor says, “The challenge is that there is consumer demand for these services, yet from a consumer protection standpoint, these ads pose risks. This tension underscores the importance of regulation alongside self-regulation.”

Compliance in influencer advertising remains a persistent challenge. Reports indicate that a significant proportion (76-98%) of influencer posts necessitated modification due to inadequate disclosure of commercial affiliations, with leading influencers demonstrating particular deficiencies in transparency.

Kapoor notes a worrying trend, “Among top influencers, non-compliance has increased from two-thirds last year to 75% in 2025.”

She asserts that such deficiencies not only jeopardise individual reputations but also erode the trustworthiness of the entire influencer marketing framework, necessitating prompt remedial measures from influencers, brands, and talent agencies collectively.

What leads to repeat offences?

While betting and influencer ads grabbed headlines, categories like personal care, healthcare, food & beverages and education also featured prominently in ASCI’s half-year complaints report.

Repeatedly, brands were flagged for misleading claims concerning product efficacy, purported health benefits, or exaggerated promises. These findings underscore that traditional compliance risks persist alongside emerging digital challenges.

Addressing what leads to repeat violations, Kapoor pointed out the lack of self-regulation, “Repeat violators highlight the limits of self-regulation,” she says, noting that while 88% of cases are voluntarily rectified, persistent non-compliance eventually requires legal intervention to ensure accountability.

She also highlighted the escalating significance of consumer involvement in upholding standards, particularly across social media platforms, where misleading or detrimental promotions are promptly challenged.

For brands, she says, “Maintaining consumer trust is crucial; losing it can have long-lasting repercussions for a brand’s reputation.”

Kapoor believes industry willingness to comply is growing. “TV and print compliance has been nearly universal at 98-99%, while digital compliance has grown from 70-75% to about 88% in the first half of 2025.”

The next challenge, she says, is shifting from reactive to proactive compliance. She adds, “Advertisers and creators must understand what is permissible and ensure ads are correct at the time of creation, rather than relying on post-publication corrections. Education, training, and knowledge of laws are key, particularly in a fragmented digital ecosystem with many small advertisers.”

What lies ahead

For ASCI, regulation is not only about enforcement, but it is also about preventing violations by building advertising literacy across the ecosystem.

In the second half of 2025, ASCI launched AdWise, a national advertising literacy programme designed to help schoolchildren understand and question advertising messages. The initiative aims to reach one million students by 2026 and reflects ASCI’s long-term effort to build consumer awareness from an early age, especially as children engage with advertising across digital platforms.

Kapoor states that ASCI is broadening its emphasis on education, training, and capacity building to address enduring deficiencies, especially within digital advertising.

“Partnerships with state governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders are also aimed at monitoring and correcting advertising practices. Studies on Gen Alpha are underway to guide responsible and effective communication for emerging consumer groups,” she adds.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kapoor stresses the need for a shift towards proactive compliance. “Influencers and brands must understand laws and guidelines, ensuring ads are correct at creation. Strengthened partnerships between industry, universities, and consumer organisations can help foster knowledge and awareness, creating a responsible advertising ecosystem that protects consumers while maintaining industry credibility.”

Digital advertising posed the greatest challenge for ASCI in 2025, according to their data. In this creator-led landscape, enforcement alone is insufficient. Compliance must be integrated proactively by brands, advertisers, and creators during the ad creation process, rather than reactively after complaints surface. Given the increasing consumer oversight and the delicate nature of trust, prioritising proactive compliance will be essential for establishing advertising credibility in the coming years.