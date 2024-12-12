P&G’s Girish Kalyanaraman on growing competition drives awareness & opens conversations

Feminine hygiene products remain a taboo topic in many parts of India, with conversations often veiled in euphemisms and whispered in private. However, the rise of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands has sparked a shift in this discourse. Brands are moving away from the traditional portrayal of blue ink on pads and, instead, are now depicting actual blood in their campaigns among other things.

One of the prominent players in this space, Procter & Gamble's Whisper, which holds a 51% market share, is addressing the realities of menstruation more authentically. In the past, the brand’s campaigns like the ‘Missing Chapter’ have sparked critical conversations while strengthening brand recall. “The category has grown from ₹35 crores to ₹8,500 crores in the past 30 years,” Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Category Head – Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble India shares, attributing this growth to both innovative products and educational initiatives.

Building on this legacy, Whisper’s latest campaign, 'Real Periods, Real Solutions,' takes a deeper look at women’s lived experiences, blending consumer insights with product solutions.

“The starting point of the campaign was understanding the challenges women face and translating them into meaningful conversations,” Kalyanaraman explains. He further stated that the brand surveyed thousands of women across India to uncover insights into their menstrual cycles and experiences.

In addition to the campaign, Whisper also introduced its new product, Whisper Ultra Upto No Gap No Leaks. Girish Kalyanaraman describes the product's design, “Curve Wear adapts to each woman’s unique contours with a raised centre that catches fluid at the source, eliminating leaks.”

Gen Z connect with Influencers

As part of the Real Periods, Real Solutions campaign, Whisper has enlisted Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey as its ambassador. Known for her strong appeal to younger audiences, Ananya is seen as a perfect fit to connect with Gen Z, a generation that is actively reshaping conversations around previously taboo subjects.

To accelerate this campaign, the brand plans to include influencers, digital videos, social media, connected TV, and traditional mediums like television.

But it’s not just about star power. Whisper’s broader influencer strategy plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the brand can communicate with the younger generation well. Kalyanaraman explains that influencers serve as a crucial bridge, enabling the brand to communicate complex ideas in a way that resonates. He shares, “Influencers act as a bridge, helping us connect with consumers by taking complex ideas and presenting them in ways that feel relatable. They share these messages with their followers in a way that feels personal and genuine.”

This strategy has proven especially effective on social media, where different types of influencers cater to diverse audience segments. Comedy influencers, for instance, have played a significant role in making sensitive topics like menstruation more accessible. "We’ve seen significant engagement on reels created by comedy influencers because they can take a topic like menstruation and present it in a fun, relatable way for their followers," Kalyanaraman says. This approach breaks down the barriers of taboo topics, making them easier to talk about.

Edutainment influencers have also excelled in this space, particularly when it comes to educating their followers on important issues. “Edutainment influencers excel at educating their audiences on important topics, especially those young girls need to be aware of, by making the content engaging, easy to understand, and snackable, He says. Their ability to simplify complex information into bite-sized, engaging content has proven excellent in reaching a younger audience.

In addition, regional influencers have brought a more localised touch to the conversation. By incorporating cultural nuances and insights, they foster deeper connections with their followers. As Kalyanaraman points out, “Regional influencers add another layer by incorporating local nuances and cultural insights, connecting deeply with local consumers.” This personalised approach helps the brand reach diverse communities across India, amplifying its message in a culturally sensitive way.

Competition & the future

Changing consumer mindsets and D2C brands bringing more product innovations have pushed legacy brands to evolve as well.

However, Girish Kalyanaraman views competition as a positive force. “Competition is good, it opens up conversations, normalises the category, and drives awareness,” he says, acknowledging how it contributes to greater visibility for menstrual health issues.

Looking ahead, Kalyanaraman remains optimistic about Whisper’s continued leadership in the market. "Our endeavour is to continue championing change and fueling confidence across all women in the country, and that's something that's worked for us over the past two-three decades. You will see us firmly focused on that over the immediate future as well," he concludes.

Whisper's journey reflects the ongoing shift in India’s attitude toward menstruation—moving from silence to open dialogue. With a focus on authenticity, inclusivity, and innovation, the brand aims to position itself in a crowded space.