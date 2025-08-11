Philips Avent targets new-age moms with latest launch

World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7) brings attention to something that’s deeply natural but not always openly discussed: breastfeeding. Despite being one of the most recommended practices for infant health, the topic still carries stigma, silence, and logistical challenges, especially for new-age, working moms.

In India, only 43% of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The reasons range from social discomfort to a lack of infrastructure, flexible routines, and product support, issues that new-age moms are navigating daily.

This year, Philips India used the occasion to launch the Philips Avent Hands-Free Electric Breast Pump, along with a digital-first campaign that leverages storytelling, visibility, and lived experience.

Timed with Breastfeeding Week, the launch of the wearable pump was designed to spark conversation and offer solutions. The hands-free device is meant to give mothers more freedom, both physically and emotionally. The pump caters to mothers who are seeking comfort, privacy, and flexibility.

For Philips, this wasn’t just about entering the hands-free pump category, it was about doing it when the conversation could have maximum impact.

As Smit Janak Shukla, Consumer Marketing Lead - Philips Personal Health, ISC Zone, shared, the team had been working on this product for a while. They knew the audience was ready, and the issue was urgent.

He further explained, “We’ve been working on this product for quite some time globally. We’ve had this insight that two out of three moms struggle to even get one hour for themselves in a day—it’s extremely taxing. We felt we were finally ready, and there couldn’t have been a better time to launch than during World Breastfeeding Week. It’s the perfect moment to introduce a value proposition that is disruptive, superior, and liberating. There’s truly nothing out there like it.”

To bring this idea to life, Philips partnered with fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who recently became a mother herself.

For Shukla, Masaba was more than just a celebrity face, she embodied the very audience Philips wanted to speak to. Masaba represented a growing tribe of women who don’t want to choose between ambition and motherhood.

Expanding on why Masaba was the choice for the campaign, Shukla said, “When we started thinking about who could embody the brand ethos and the problem statement we’re addressing, Masaba came to mind… she wasn’t just a brand endorser for us. She represents the new generation of mothers in India—ambitious, capable, and determined to do it all. If there’s a problem, the product should solve it. That’s what we’re trying to do, and that’s how we began our conversation with Masaba.”

This campaign is focused on new-age mothers who are digitally savvy, urban, and seeking real solutions. The brand is starting in India’s top eight metro cities, then expanding to 40-50 cities over the next 2-3 years, aiming to build trust first and momentum next.

The campaign has been rolled out with short-form videos, influencer partnerships, and real mom testimonials across platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Beyond this, the brand has also collaborated with hospitals like Apollo Cradle and Cloudnine by integrating the product hospital ecosystems, ensuring it reaches mothers through healthcare professionals, a group that still plays a key role in product trust and discovery.

Shukla highlighted that mothers usually trust two sources the most: doctors and other mothers. That’s why the brand is doubling down on both, doctors for credibility and creator-led content for relatability.

Beyond Awareness

The Avent campaign reflects a wider shift in Philips’ brand voice one that moves from functional messaging to emotion-first storytelling. The brand is trying to meet parents in the middle of their real-life challenges.

Philips Avent’s recent campaigns have followed a similar theme, putting real parenting challenges in the spotlight and showing how their products fit in.

For Mother’s Day last year, the brand rolled out another leg to the #SharetheCare campaign, where it urged families to join in to help mothers care for their kids.



These stories weren’t just about selling a product, they were about showing parents that they’re not alone, and that small acts of help can make a real difference.

As Shukla explained, most campaigns in this space focus on empathy and struggle. But Philips wanted to move that conversation forward—towards liberation, convenience, and shared responsibility. That’s where their ‘Share the Care’ philosophy comes in, which encourages fathers, family members, and the wider circle to play a more active role in childcare.

He added, “We don’t just want to speak to mothers. We truly believe in the idea that it takes a village to raise a child. That’s the foundation of our “Share the Care” philosophy. While the category demands emotional tonality, we don’t want to only show the mother struggling. Instead, we focus on solving her problems and giving her freedom. That’s our core goal—liberation, not just empathy. The content will reflect that, showing how the ecosystem and the product help her thrive, not just survive.”

What’s next?

Philips Avent is seeing strong traction on quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit, especially in the mother and childcare category.

“Among all categories, mother and childcare has had the highest traction for us on platforms like Zepto, Swiggy, and Blinkit. Naturally, mothers want things delivered quickly—solving a problem fast,” Shukla said.

To meet this demand, the brand is creating content tailored for these platforms and aligned with different stages of motherhood.

“We’ve created content specifically for these platforms, aligned to the motherhood journey. This is one channel we’re very bullish on. We already hold a lion’s share and we’re ahead of the curve here,” he added.

Philips plans to keep the campaign alive for the next 6-8 months, using a mix of creators, healthcare professionals, and user-generated content to keep the message relevant and accessible.

And there’s more brewing in the Philips pipeline. “Beyond that, we have a massive launch coming in September. It won’t be in the mother and childcare space but will sit at the intersection of grooming and beauty. It’ll be the biggest launch we’ve done in the past 5-6 years,” Shukla hinted.

With more mothers speaking openly about their challenges, the role of brands is also shifting from simply marketing products to acknowledging real needs.