Zee Marathi’s V. R. Hema regaining consumer confidence with fresh content

For over two decades, Zee Marathi has been a significant player in the Marathi television space, offering different kinds of stories with a dash of traditions that have shaped its programming. Since its launch on August 15, 1999, as Alpha Marathi, the channel has grown and evolved alongside its audience. It was the first Marathi general entertainment channel (GEC) and completed 25 years in August 2024.

Leading this journey is V. R. Hema, Chief Channel Officer and Business Head. Under her leadership, Zee Marathi has navigated industry changes and audience expectations, especially during significant rebranding phases.

The journey

From being known as Alpha Marathi to rebranding as Zee Marathi in March 2005, the channel has seen several transformations. The change in name came with a new tagline, ‘Mee Marathi. Zee Marathi,’ which instantly connected with audiences and has remained synonymous with the brand for nearly two decades.

Zee Marathi also launched a theme song featuring a wide array of actors, singers, and dancers from the Marathi entertainment industry. This initiative brought together talent from across the fraternity. This song became a significant moment in the channel's history, reinforcing its role in the regional entertainment space.

In 2021, Zee Marathi once again revised its brand identity, introducing the tagline ‘Navya natyanchya bandhu gaathi... Mi Marathi’ to signal a new beginning. This refreshed identity aimed to reflect changing viewer preferences and promised content that aligned with a more progressive vision.

However, the biggest shift came in June 2024, post-IPL season, when the channel embarked on another identity refresh.

Reflecting on the identity refresh, Hema said, “Our last identity refresh was four years ago, and we were undergoing a content change. We needed to communicate to the consumer that it wasn't just another show being launched but a whole new way of storytelling with higher production value. A packaging change helped us land that with impact.”

This time, the channel sought to reconnect with its roots by paying tribute to Marathi heritage through the use of the Sonchafa flower.

Sharing why specifically this flower, Hema said, “The Sonchafa flower is symbolic of something that lasts longer than expected, which represents the precious relationship the viewers have with our brand. We wanted viewers to give us another chance to sample our shows and fall in love with our characters again. The flower was also chosen because it's very sensorial, just like our content.”

The rebrand wasn’t just about visual changes. As part of its reintroduction, Zee Marathi launched an innovative multisensory campaign that included a scented print ad in Maharashtra Times, carrying the fragrance of the Sonchafa flower.

“People didn’t expect that from a print ad. It was a small but impactful way to engage with our audience, and it got noticed across trade and clients,” Hema shared.

Over the years, the channel established itself as a dominant force, especially between FY14 and FY20, when it held the top spot for seven consecutive years, commanding over 60% of the market share in urban Maharashtra. However, like many brands, the channel faced a significant challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a sharp decline in viewership.

Reflecting on the reasons for the drop in viewership, Hema pointed to a disruption in content consumption habits caused by the pandemic. She said, “The channel was a leader for 7 years, but when COVID happened, there was a break in habit viewing as there was no content. When we came back with original programming, the viewer was looking for something new after such a big break. Although we promised new content, we didn't fully deliver on the viewer's expectations, but the competition did a fair job,” she shared.

She also highlighted that overconfidence from prolonged leadership may have played a part. "Losing leadership was necessary to gain a clearer understanding of how our viewer has evolved. We'll have to work harder to win back consumer love and confidence."

In terms of market share, Zee Marathi currently holds about 24.3%, while its primary competitor, leads with approximately 54%.

The platform is taking steps to regain ground, including recent identity refresh.

Marketing efforts

Looking at how viewer engagement has changed post-COVID, Hema highlights the increasing role of digital platforms. "Digital has become very important, both for content creation and media marketing. Social media is a key focus area, especially in owning topical events and becoming part of mainstream conversations," she said.

Platforms like WhatsApp have become critical in Zee Marathi’s media mix, and social channels like Facebook and Instagram are used differently to optimise content delivery and interaction. "On Facebook, we focus on content sampling, uploading clip-based content. Instagram, on the other hand, is all about engagement-led content, asking for user interaction," she explained.

Zee Marathi's on-ground consumer connect remains strong as well, with year-round activations (except during the monsoons). For instance, the channel announced the launch of its new show, ‘Savalyachi Janu Savali’, with 25-hour bhajan marathon at the revered site of Pandharpur.

The brand also employs autos for targeted advertising in specific markets, and digital platforms such as Lokmat and Rajshri Marathi are part of their broader strategy. The use of attribution-linked modelling helps the brand analyse which mediums drive conversions and reach effectively.

As Zee Marathi celebrates its 25th anniversary, with a renewed focus on understanding evolving consumer behaviour, leveraging digital platforms, and embracing innovative marketing strategies, the channel is charting a course for the future while staying true to its Marathi roots.