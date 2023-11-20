Disney+ Hotstar viewership hits 5.9 crore during World Cup 2023 finals

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 came to its culmination with a nail-biting match between India and Australia on November 19. The Australian team emerged victorious, marking their sixth win since the tournament’s inception. Disney+ Hotstar broke the peak concurrency record for the fifth time this tournament with 5.9 crores peak concurrent viewers tuning in to watch the finals.

The platform surpassed the global streaming records across all formats of cricket at the beginning of the tournament with the peak concurrency of 3.5 crore viewers during the India Vs Pakistan match. This was followed by a streak of numbers - 4.3 crores peak concurrent viewers during the India Vs New Zealand match, 4.4 crores peak concurrent viewers during the India Vs South Africa match and most recently, 5.3 crores peak concurrent viewers during the semi-finals between India and New Zealand match.

Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be remembered not just for its sporting excellence, but for the incredible passion it ignited among fans. Congratulations to both Australia and India on an incredible tournament and a heartfelt thank you to our viewers, whose passionate support has driven us to continuously elevate the live sports streaming experience. With a staggering 5.9 Cr concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the final—almost twice as high as any peak concurrency record set before the tournament—the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans has consistently propelled us to new heights in live sports streaming. It has been a privilege matching their zeal with our innovation.”