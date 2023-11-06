Disney+ Hotstar viewership reaches 4.4 crores during IND vs SA match

Disney+ Hotstar has created a new record of 4.4 crores concurrent viewers in the world of cricket streaming propelled by Virat Kohli's 49th one-day century during India's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

This marks the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket for the streaming platform, breaking its recent concurrency record of 4.3 crore viewers created during the India Vs. New Zealand match earlier in this tournament.

The platform previously set the global streaming record for cricket at 3.5 crore concurrent viewers during the India vs Pakistan match on Oct 14, 2023, making this the second time Disney+ Hotstar has surpassed its record during the run of the ongoing tournament.

Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "Our users have consistently lifted us to new heights in cricket streaming during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment and passion that have enabled us to redefine milestones in live streaming. Surpassing our record with 4.4 Cr concurrent viewers tuning in for the India vs South Africa match, we are now eagerly looking forward to seeing where their unwavering support and fandom takes us as we head towards the tournament’s finale."