Meta introduces scam protection tools in the UK and EU

Meta is expanding its facial recognition test to the United Kingdom and the European Union, aiming to combat scam ads and assist users in regaining access to compromised accounts on Facebook and Instagram.
Initially launched in October 2024 in select regions, the test includes two optional tools: a 'celeb bait' protection feature that identifies and blocks scam ads using the likeness of public figures, and a 'video selfie verification' tool to help users secure their accounts.
The platform stated that it received approval to extend the test to the UK following discussions with regulators. The company noted that public figures in the UK would soon receive in-app notifications, offering them the option to enable the celeb bait protection feature. The test will also roll out across the EU in the coming weeks.
The platform has emphasised that the facial recognition data collected through these tools is not used for any purpose beyond the stated objectives. According to Monika Bickert, Meta's vice president of content policy, facial data generated from scam ads is immediately deleted after a one-time comparison, regardless of whether a match is found.
This expansion comes as the platform continues to integrate artificial intelligence across its products, including building large language models and developing a stand-alone AI app. The company has also increased its lobbying efforts surrounding AI technology.
The platform's approach to facial recognition has faced scrutiny in the past. In 2024, the company agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit concerning alleged improper biometric data collection. In 2021, Facebook discontinued its decade-old facial recognition system for photos, though it retained the DeepFace model for potential future technologies.