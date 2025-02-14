Advertisers get more control over ad placements on Meta

Meta is expanding its brand safety measures by offering advertisers greater control over their ad placements through an extension of its support for third-party blocklists.

Blocklists, created by brand safety and measurement providers, enable advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing alongside potentially unsuitable content. These tools also reduce the manual effort required to search for and exclude specific profiles or content categories.

The platform introduced initial blocklist support in partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS) in October 2023. The company has now extended this to include DoubleVerify and Zefr as additional blocklist providers.

“Ensuring brand safety and suitability through our robust suite of tools for advertisers continues to be a priority for Meta, and we continue to invest in this area. After initial testing with IAS, we have been working with all existing brand safety and suitability Meta Business Partners to give businesses even more control over where their ads appear in Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels,” the platorm said in a statement.

Advertisers can collaborate directly with IAS, DoubleVerify and Zefr to determine the specific content categories they wish to block. The platform stated that these decisions are made solely between businesses and their chosen brand safety partner, allowing advertisers to tailor blocklists according to their own suitability standards.

Approved partners are permitted to create blocklists for any category, provided they comply with Meta’s Discriminatory Practices policy. Reporting on ad placements will remain consistent with Meta’s established standards.

The platform noted that these content blocklists are intended to offer advertisers greater peace of mind by providing more precise control over the content adjacent to their ads. The blocklists can function alongside Meta's existing inventory filters or operate independently.