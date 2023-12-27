Amazon Prime Video to show ads starting January 29

Amazon has scheduled the introduction of ad breaks in streaming content on Prime Video from January 29. In an email to Prime subscribers, Amazon explained that incorporating limited ads during Prime Video movies and TV shows is aimed at sustaining investments in compelling content and expanding such investments over an extended period.

This change, initially disclosed on September 22, aligns Amazon with other streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, and Max, all of which provide ad-supported tiers. Amazon emphasized a commitment to having significantly fewer ads compared to linear TV and other streaming providers. Prime members need not take any action, and the subscription price remains unchanged.

Despite the introduction of limited ads on Prime Video in the UK, US, and other foreign regions, the company assures users that Prime membership costs will not be affected. The company plans to implement these changes globally, including in India. Basic Prime benefits remain unaffected, with the current cost of Amazon Prime in India being INR 299 monthly or INR 1499 annually. There is also a more affordable annual plan, Amazon Prime Lite, priced at INR 799 in India.

In addition to Prime Video plans, Amazon offers Freevee, a free, ad-supported streaming service. The email specifies that live event content, such as sports, and content provided through Amazon Freevee will continue to include advertising.