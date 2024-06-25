Apple won't integrate Meta’s AI models due to privacy concerns

Days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple and Meta were in talks to integrate Meta’s AI models, it has been reported that the iPhone maker had no plans for such a move. Although Apple briefly held initial discussions with Meta about a possible partnership back in March, it happened during a period when Apple was talking to multiple companies to explore the integration of their AI models with its devices.

However, Apple shelved the idea of incorporating Meta’s AI models into iPhones due to privacy concerns. The report noted that partnering with the social networking company would not be beneficial for the company's image, given that it has continuously criticized Meta’s privacy practices.

Earlier this month, Apple released its own suite of AI features under the Apple Intelligence brand. Additionally, it announced a partnership with OpenAI to allow iPhone users to invoke ChatGPT for certain queries. However, this deal is not exclusive, and Apple stated it is open to integrating different AI models with its devices. At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), the company confirmed that it would work with Google to deploy Gemini.

While Meta might not have the privilege of being directly integrated with millions of devices, the company will rely on its own apps, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger, which have billions of users collectively. On Monday, the company widely released its Meta AI chatbot to users in India.