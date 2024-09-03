Bluesky adds 1 million new users in Brazil after X ban

A recent decision by a Brazilian court to ban X (formerly Twitter), has had unexpected ripple effects, propelling rival microblogging platforms to new heights. Among them, Bluesky, a relatively new player in the social media space, has seen a surge in user activity and downloads. The platform has reportedly added one million new users in just three days after the X ban.

The platform, which only opened to the public in February 2024, announced late Friday that it had experienced "all-time highs for activity," with 500,000 new users joining the platform in just two days. It has over 7.6 million users now. The app has also claimed the top spot on Brazil's free iPhone app chart, overtaking Meta’s Threads, which now ranks second.

Brazil, you're setting new all-time-highs for activity on Bluesky! 🥇 Brasil, você está estabelecendo novos recordes de atividade no Bluesky! 🥇 — Bluesky (@bsky.app) Aug 31, 2024 at 2:26 AM

Celebrating the achievement, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber took to social media to congratulate Brazilian users, stating, "Good job Brazil, you made the right choice."

This surge in popularity is a milestone for the platform, which had more than 6 million users as of May 2024. Known for its smaller, tight-knit community compared to social media giants like X and Threads, Bluesky has branded itself as “the short king of social apps.”

Bluesky was first introduced in 2019 as a Twitter-backed initiative aimed at creating an open, decentralised social media protocol. However, the platform has since evolved into an independent public benefit corporation. In a shift, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who was originally part of Bluesky’s board, stepped down earlier this year, signalling the platform's move toward greater autonomy.

Meanwhile, X has found itself entangled in a legal battle with Brazil’s Supreme Court, spearheaded by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The dispute centres around X’s refusal to block certain accounts as part of a broader effort to crack down on what Moraes described as election disinformation. This legal confrontation escalated earlier this month when the platform announced plans to shut down its operations in Brazil.

Justice Moraes, undeterred by X’s decision, warned the company that it would face a ban if it failed to appoint a legal representative in the country. On Friday, Moraes followed through on his threat, officially banning the platform in Brazil and even warning users against attempting to bypass the ban using virtual private networks (VPNs), with fines looming over those who try.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took to X to bid farewell to his followers on the platform and encouraged his followers to connect with him on other social media platforms, starting with a link to his Bluesky account in his final message.

The ban on X and the subsequent rise of Bluesky in Brazil illustrate the unpredictable nature of social media landscapes, especially when legal decisions come into play.