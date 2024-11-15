Bluesky adds 1 million users in a day

Bluesky reported Thursday evening that over 1 million users signed up to its platform in the past 24 hours, marking one of the platform’s busiest days and pushing its total user base past 16 million.

The announcement followed a separate update from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who said Meta’s Threads platform recorded over 15 million new sign-ups in November, averaging 1 million sign-ups daily for the past three months.

The decentralised social network has seen consistent growth in recent months, driven by various events, including X’s ban in Brazil, moderation issues on Threads, and recent U.S. election results. Bluesky said that more than a million users joined in the week following the presidential election, as X owner Elon Musk, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, reportedly promoted pro-Trump viewpoints on the platform.

The surge placed Bluesky at the top of the free apps chart on the U.S. App Store, ahead of ChatGPT and Threads. The platform's total user base remains smaller than Threads, which reports over 275 million active users.

In a bid to retain its user base, the platform is reportedly planning to introduce subscriptions as part of its product roadmap.