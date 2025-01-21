Bluesky introduces a custom feed for vertical videos to rival TikTok

Bluesky has launched a custom feed for vertical videos, aiming to attract users amid uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future in the U.S. The new feature includes a trending videos section in the Explore tab of the app. Users can swipe up to watch more videos and even pin the feed to their home screen or add it to their list of feeds.

In a post, the company stated, “We had to get in on the video action, too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video! Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not. Bluesky is yours to customise.”

The platform also highlighted the efforts of developers working on TikTok alternatives using its decentralised AT Protocol. These projects, such as Tik.Blue, Skylight.Social, and Bluescreen.Blue, are still in early development and undergoing closed testing.

With growing concerns over TikTok and other ByteDance apps like CapCut, Lemon8, and Marvel Snap, Bluesky’s popularity has surged, reportedly reaching over 28 million users.

Other platforms are also stepping up. X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, has introduced a dedicated vertical video tab in the U.S., while Meta has unveiled Edits, a new video editing app designed to compete with CapCut.