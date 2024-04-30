Google lays off its Python team to cut costs for cheaper labour

Google recently laid off several employees, focusing on its Python section, where the entire team was let go as part of Google's strategy to cut costs by hiring less expensive labour outside the United States. The company plans to set up a new team in Munich, Germany, which is reportedly 'cheaper' labour.

The US-based Python team at Google, reportedly consisting of fewer than ten members, was responsible for maintaining the majority of Google's Python ecosystem, ensuring its stability, updating thousands of third-party packages, and developing a type-checker. This follows reports that Google also laid off employees from its real estate and finance departments.



Google's Finance Chief, Ruth Porat, informed employees in an email that the company is persisting with broader restructuring efforts as it shifts focus to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin. At the start of 2024, Google also laid off hundreds of employees from various teams, including advertising sales, engineering, hardware, and its assistant teams.