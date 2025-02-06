Google unveils new AI models; enhances Gemini’s capabilities

Google has launched its latest flagship AI model, Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, along with several other AI updates. The company is also rolling out its Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model in the Gemini app, expanding access to its advanced AI reasoning capabilities.

This launch comes as competition in AI heats up, particularly with the rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, whose affordable reasoning models have drawn attention. Google and DeepSeek both introduced AI reasoning models in December, but DeepSeek’s R1 model gained more traction. Now, Google is pushing its Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model to a wider audience through the Gemini app.

The Gemini 2.0 Pro model is the successor to the Gemini 1.5 Pro, launched last year. Google says it is now the most advanced model in its Gemini family, excelling in coding, complex problem-solving, and reasoning. It can also access tools like Google Search and execute code on behalf of users.

One of its features is its 2 million-token context window, meaning it can process approximately 1.5 million words at once. The experimental model is now available in Vertex AI and Google AI Studio, as well as for Gemini Advanced subscribers in the Gemini app.

Meanwhile, the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, announced in December, is now widely available to all Gemini app users. The company is also introducing Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite – a more affordable AI model that it claims outperforms Gemini 1.5 Flash while maintaining the same speed and price.





