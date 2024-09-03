Instagram adds replies to Broadcast Channel

Instagram has expanded its Broadcast Channels feature, allowing some creators to enable replies within their channels. As posted by Allie Mason, this new option lets subscribers add their comments, although these replies are not visible in the main channel feed. Instead, they can only be viewed by tapping on a specific message within a Broadcast Channel thread.

The main Broadcast Channel remains a one-way stream of updates from the channel admin, serving as a direct communication line for brands and influencers to engage with their audience within Instagram’s DMs. Given the growing interaction in DMs, this move makes sense, allowing fans to discuss specific updates and announcements directly within the channel without needing to shift to other forums.

While this may seem like a departure from traditional group chats, it’s more of a focused discussion area tied to individual posts. This change aligns with Instagram’s broader strategy, where about 50% of users' main feed content now comes from AI recommendations, similar to TikTok’s approach.

Meta is trying to balance this shift by maintaining social connections within DMs, where engagement is thriving. With recent additions like Stories comments and new features for Notes, the social media platform is enhancing ways for users to interact, even as the main feed becomes more about AI-curated content.