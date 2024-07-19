Instagram expands Notes to Reels and Feed Posts

Users can now add a note to Reels through the messaging menu, offering an additional method for interacting with friends. Similarly, on feed posts, they can post a Note directly on the update, functioning like sticky notes attached to the content. However, these Notes are temporary, lasting for three days, and can only be posted by mutual followers.

As per reports, the new feature is meant to connect people who prioritise more private interactions with their mutuals and Close Friends, on Instagram. It has been stated that early testing of the feature shows that people are enjoying the ability to leave quick thoughts and commentary on Notes for friends and mutuals to see, especially on comedic content.

Additionally, Instagram is capitalizing on this opportunity to boost awareness of Notes by sending notifications when users post their first Note, as initially reported by creator economy expert Lia Haberman.

Instagram states that Notes on Reels and feed posts will offer more ways for people to: