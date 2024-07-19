Instagram expands Notes to Reels and Feed Posts

Instagram has further expanded its Notes messaging feature, enabling users to leave Notes on both Reels and feed posts within the app, making an announcement via its social media page.
Users can now add a note to Reels through the messaging menu, offering an additional method for interacting with friends. Similarly, on feed posts, they can post a Note directly on the update, functioning like sticky notes attached to the content. However, these Notes are temporary, lasting for three days, and can only be posted by mutual followers.
As per reports, the new feature is meant to connect people who prioritise more private interactions with their mutuals and Close Friends, on Instagram. It has been stated that early testing of the feature shows that people are enjoying the ability to leave quick thoughts and commentary on Notes for friends and mutuals to see, especially on comedic content.
Additionally, Instagram is capitalizing on this opportunity to boost awareness of Notes by sending notifications when users post their first Note, as initially reported by creator economy expert Lia Haberman.
Instagram states that Notes on Reels and feed posts will offer more ways for people to:
- React to posts in real-time: Adding Notes to Feed and Reels posts allows you to stay updated with the content your friends are enjoying and see their reactions to their favourite posts as you scroll.
- Share your takes: Since Notes on Feed and Reels are visible for only three days, you can express your hottest takes and unfiltered opinions on timely topics, such as celebrity news, local restaurant recommendations, and reactions to the latest viral meme.
- Hype up your friends: You can leave Notes on your best friend’s selfie, show excitement over a new Taylor Swift song, or share your enthusiasm for the latest collaboration from your favourite brand.
While Notes was initially introduced as an inbox-only feature, adding extra conversation prompts at the top of your inbox, it has now expanded Notes to include profiles and introduced a variety of additional features with the platform now enhancing this feature with new updates.