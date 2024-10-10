Instagram launches 'Best Practices' to enhance creator engagement

Instagram has introduced a new 'Best Practices' section in its professional dashboard, offering tips and strategies based on research to help creators maximise their content efforts.

Theplatform said in an official blog post, "Though anyone can be a creator, succeeding as one takes effort, time and the right information. That's why we're excited to introduce 'Best Practices', our new in-app destination that guides you with best practices, personalised tips and educational reels to help you understand how to grow your audience and strengthen your content on Instagram. Here, you can find best practices on topics across creation, engagement, reach, monetisation and guidelines. Take a look at the 'Creation' section to get content creation insights on how often to post, how to capture more attention through photos and how long your reels should be."

The platform highlights the importance of regular posting, suggesting that creators should aim to post 10 Reels a month to enhance visibility and engagement. While Instagram's recommendations are research-based, some creators remain skeptical, arguing that quality and resonance of content may have a greater impact than frequency alone. The Best Practices section offers tailored advice based on individual account performance, though some tips, such as creating engaging content, have been criticised for being vague.

Instagram has also introduced a set of Reels explainers featuring popular creators and Instagram staff.