Instagram introduces three-minute Reels

Instagram has announced a significant update to its Reels feature, allowing users to create and upload videos up to three minutes long. This update, confirmed by the platforms' head Adam Mosseri, marks a departure from the platform's earlier focus on shorter video formats.

"Starting today, you can upload Reels to Instagram up to three minutes long," Mosseri said in a video statement. "Historically, the limit was 90 seconds because we wanted to focus Instagram on short-form video, not long-form content. However, we’ve heard feedback from creators that 90 seconds is too restrictive, so we hope this extended limit will help users tell the stories they want to share."

The announcement comes as the platorm continues to position itself as a competitor to platforms like TikTok, which offers longer video options, and YouTube, which recently extended its Shorts feature to three minutes. Instagram has also tested 10-minute Reels with select users, indicating a growing interest in diversifying content duration.

Despite this update, the platorms' guidance on video length remains unclear. The platform has previously advised creators against posting longer Reels, citing negative impacts on content performance. Earlier this month, Instagram reiterated that shorter Reels, no longer than 90 seconds, tend to perform better with audiences.

The move to longer Reels aligns Instagram with competitors, potentially creating more opportunities for creators. However, questions remain about whether extending video length will resonate with users.

Ultimately, the success of three-minute Reels will depend on the content and audience preferences, though Instagram's own advice suggests shorter videos may still be the better choice for creators.