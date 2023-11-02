Instagram is testing a customizable AI chatbot

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi spotted Instagram testing an AI chatbot that can be customized and talked with. The AI friend will have the ability to answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas, and much more. The AI chatbot would be equipped to have open-ended conversations with the user.

Users can choose the age, gender, and ethnicity of the AI chatbot. Users can also choose the personality of the chatbot as reserved, enthusiastic, creative, witty, pragmatic, or empowering. These customizations will influence how the chatbot will interact with the user.

After the customization is done, users can select an avatar and name for the chatbot and start the conversation.

Meta has been focusing on developing AI and incorporating it into their apps. Meta has already integrated 28 AI chatbots into their apps- WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger with some famous celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, and Naomi Osaka.