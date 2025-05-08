Instagram launches new ‘Unlockable Reels’ for select creators

Instagram has officially launched its new lockable Reels feature, enabling creators to share content that is hidden behind a secret code. This move follows testing of the feature on Instagram's Design profile in April 2025. The Weeknd is the first to make use of the feature, posting a clip from his upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow, which can only be accessed by users with a specific code.

The new lockable Reels allow creators to share exclusive content that can only be viewed by those who enter a designated password, offering a fresh way to drive engagement among select audience segments. While still in the testing phase, this feature provides opportunities for businesses and creators to engage with superfans, offer exclusive content to mailing lists, or provide region-specific updates to clients.

Instagram sees the feature as a way to build excitement around exclusive content, helping creators connect with their audiences in new ways. Brands could also leverage it to share special offers, discounts, or behind-the-scenes content with loyal customers. While currently limited to selected creators, this feature could significantly impact how content is shared on the platform, allowing for more targeted and personalized interactions.