Instagram officially launches Edits app

Instagram has officially launched Edits, a new standalone video creation app designed to help creators produce videos more easily, directly from their phones. Available globally on iOS and Android, the app aims to simplify the editing process by bringing all essential tools into one platform.

With Edits, the platform aims to address a common creator pain point – having to switch between multiple apps for video creation. The app offers a streamlined experience, allowing users to brainstorm ideas, manage projects, edit footage, and export videos, all within a single interface and without watermarks.

At launch, the app features:

Multi-track editing with a frame-accurate timeline



AI-powered tools , including cutouts and animation features



Project management tools and a dedicated ‘Ideas’ section to save notes and inspiration



Access to trending Reels and audio for creative direction



Up to 10-minute video recording directly within the app

Direct publishing to Instagram and Facebook, with insights integration

To use the app, users need to log in with their Instagram account. The app integrates closely with Instagram, offering direct publishing and access to performance analytics. It also supports exports for use across other platforms, making it versatile for creators with audiences on multiple channels.

The platform has teased several upcoming features, including:

Keyframe editing for precise control over motion and effects

AI-driven visual modifications using text prompts



Collaboration tools for team-based video creation



Expanded creative assets , such as fonts, transitions, and royalty-free music

Deeper integration with Facebook, including HD export capabilities, is also expected soon.

While Edits is currently free, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri has hinted that some advanced AI features may eventually require payment due to high computing costs. However, the platform claims, the goal is to keep most tools accessible to all creators.