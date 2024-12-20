Instagram to add AI-powered video editing features

Meta is pushing forward with plans to integrate artificial intelligence into the social media experience, with Instagram set to introduce AI-powered video editing features. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has provided a preview of these upcoming tools, which promise to transform how users create and share content on the platform. Sharing the reel, Mosseri said, "I’m super excited about Movie Gen, our early AI research model that will let you change nearly any aspect of your videos with a simple text prompt. Hoping to bring this to Instagram next year. Let me know what you think."

The tools, built on Meta’s Movie Gen engine, will allow users to make comprehensive edits to their video clips directly within the app. These include altering backgrounds, changing outfits, and even creating stylised versions of themselves.

The upcoming features aim to enhance creative storytelling, enabling users to produce visually compelling content. By allowing in-app edits, Meta seeks to cater to the evolving preferences of its user base and align with the trend of short-form, visually engaging media. While the focus remains on enhancing the quality of user-generated content, some critics argue that such tools may stray from the platform's core purpose of fostering genuine human connection and sharing real-life experiences.

The new tools are expected to spark creative trends within the app, with many users likely to embrace the enhanced visual storytelling options. The integration could potentially reshape how people approach content creation on Instagram, providing a mix of practical enhancements and novelty elements.