Instagram to remove Notes from feed posts and reels

Instagram is discontinuing the option to add text notes to feed posts and Reels as part of efforts to simplify the platform, the company announced.

The feature was introduced in July last year following the success of Notes in direct messages (DMs), particularly among younger users. However, it has not gained widespread adoption, leading Instagram to phase it out to reduce unnecessary elements in the app.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained the decision, stating: “We launched it a few months ago in an effort to try to make Instagram more social and more fun, [but] in practice, it just wasn’t adopted by that many people. We know Instagram has become too complicated over the years, and one of the ways we want to address that is by being willing to turn off features that aren’t used by enough, or that many people. And content Notes is one of those features.”

While the Notes feature will remain available in DMs, users will no longer be able to add them to feed posts and Reels. The change is part of a broader initiative to streamline Instagram’s interface and remove underutilised tools.

Mosseri indicated that Instagram will continue seeking ways to enhance social interactions on the platform while assessing and potentially removing other features that do not resonate with users.

The option to add Notes to feed posts and Reels will be removed from the app shortly.