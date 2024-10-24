Instagram tests new Reels feature offering performance insights

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature that offers creators detailed insights into the performance of their Reels. The social media platform is developing in-stream notes that explain why a particular clip is performing well, providing users with actionable tips to improve their content.

The new ‘Reels tips’ feature, highlighted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, displays contextual notes directly within the Reels feed. These notes offer a breakdown of the elements that have contributed to the success of a given Reel. Upon tapping the prompt, users can view detailed performance metrics, offering insights into what works well in their content and how they can optimise future clips.

Image- Radu Ocescu

Insightful Guidance for Creators

The in-stream notes provide performance evaluations by highlighting key elements such as engagement rates, view counts, and interaction levels. This feature is primarily designed to assist creators in understanding what drives reach on the platform, by offering an overview of the factors that Instagram’s algorithm considers when ranking Reels. For example, the notes may focus on aspects like the use of trending audio, visual appeal, or the timing of posts.

Image- Radu Oncescu

While this feature could be valuable for creators aiming to maximise their audience engagement, there is speculation that Instagram might limit these notes to Creator accounts. General users may not find these insights particularly useful, and the additional data points could take up valuable screen space in the app.

Internal Testing Phase

At present, the Reels performance notes feature is still in the internal testing phase at Meta. It has not been rolled out for public use, and there is no confirmation on whether it will become a permanent feature of the app. However, as more brands and creators focus on using Reels to drive sales and audience growth, these performance insights could prove beneficial in fine-tuning content strategies.

Image- Radu Oncescu

Reels have become Meta’s fastest-growing content type across both Instagram and Facebook. The format now drives over 200 billion cumulative views daily, bolstered by Meta’s increasing reliance on AI-driven content recommendations. More than 50% of the posts that appear in a user’s Instagram feed are now generated by Meta’s AI system, rather than from profiles users have chosen to follow.