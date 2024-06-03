Instagram pilots its trial reels feature for creators

Instagram is piloting a new feature that lets creators experiment with reels without them being displayed on their profiles. This move could give the social network an advantage over TikTok by allowing creators to test new content without the pressure of performance metrics.

This week, Instagram started global tests of the 'trial reels' feature, enabling creators to explore different types of content or be more creative by publishing reels that aren’t visible to their followers. After posting a reel using this feature, Instagram will provide insights on the reel’s performance, including metrics like plays, likes, comments, and shares. Based on these insights, creators can decide whether to share the reel with their followers or archive it.

This feature, spotted among select creators, evolved from an earlier test known as 'Experiment mode,' first uncovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in April. Like the new trial reels, Experiment mode allowed creators to post reels visible only to non-followers.

#Instagram is working on Experiment mode for #Reels 👀



ℹ️ Your Reel will be shown to non-followers first.

It will not be visible on your profile unless you choose to share it with everyone. pic.twitter.com/1PRKKwnFfE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 18, 2024

In a screenshot shared by Paluzzi, Instagram noted that even though the reel won’t be displayed on their profile, followers might still view the reel if it’s directly shared with them. It also mentions that the reel will be archived after 24 hours if the creator opts not to share it publicly.

Currently, Instagram is testing different versions of this feature, which might include varying lengths of time before the reel is archived. Depending on these insights, the final version of the feature — if it becomes publicly available — could still be modified. Creators will be notified if they’re included in the test when they go to publish a reel.