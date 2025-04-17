Instagram trials sorting options for Reels

Instagram is trialling two new filter options for its Reels tab that would allow users to sort recommended videos by either 'Latest' or 'Most Viewed'.

The feature, spotted by user Brent Colmer and later shared by social media analyst Lindsey Gamble, introduces the new filters via a dropdown menu within the Reels section of the app. Currently, most Instagram users are only able to filter Reels by 'Following' or 'Nearby'.

The update would give users greater control over the type of content they view, though the displayed Reels would still be curated by Instagram’s algorithm based on user interests and behaviour. This means that while users could sort Reels by recency or popularity, the selection would still be influenced by personalised recommendations.

The 'Most Viewed' filter may provide users with easier access to trending content, while the “Latest” filter could allow for more timely engagement with recent posts. However, newer posts may not have undergone the full moderation process, potentially allowing some unreviewed content to be surfaced.

Despite this, Meta’s Community Standards Enforcement Reports indicate that the majority of content violations on the platform are detected proactively by automated systems. Instagram’s ability to filter harmful or misleading material in real time may have supported the decision to test the new filtering tools in a live environment.

Instagram has not yet confirmed when or if the feature will be rolled out more broadly. Meta has been contacted for comment, and this article will be updated with any further developments.