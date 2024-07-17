Instagram users can now add multiple audio tracks to Reels

Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to add multiple music tracks to their Reels, enabling varied soundtrack elements within a single clip.

According to the feature, users can now include up to 20 tracks in a single Reel, and have them overlap or merge to fit different phases of the clip.

Adam Mosseri took to Instagram to announce the launch of this new feature. According to him, "Starting today you can add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel, giving you more creative freedom with your content. You can align your audio with text, stickers and clips while editing it within Instagram. When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse."

With this, users can play DJ by layering tracks and creating new versions of songs. Users can also use it for abrupt transitions when your Reel changes focus or blend old and new song versions to reflect time passing. Additionally, there are many creative ways to use this feature, and it's sure to inspire new audio trends in the app.

Furthermore, other users will be able to use the same audio you have created in their clips and access a full listing of the tracks you have added (as shown in the last two frames above).