Jaguar eyes agency change after branding misfire

Jaguar is reportedly seeking a new advertising partner following significant backlash to its recent rebranding campaign, which aimed to reposition the historic British marque in the luxury electric vehicle segment. The company has initiated a review of its global creative account, currently held by Accenture Song, as it reassesses its brand strategy and marketing direction.

The review comes after Jaguar faced widespread criticism late last year over an advertisement and brand revamp that failed to resonate with the public. The campaign, which marked Jaguar’s transition toward an all-electric lineup, featured the slogan 'copy nothing' and showcased stylised models in elaborate outfits but conspicuously omitted any cars. The creative decision drew confusion and scorn online, with many accusing the brand of abandoning its heritage.

A particularly controversial point was the unveiling of a new 'Barbie pink' Jaguar model, which invited unfavourable comparisons to the FAB 1 car driven by Lady Penelope in the classic series Thunderbirds. Critics mocked the vehicle's colour and design, with some likening it to a household appliance rather than a premium car. Jaguar's decision to drop its traditional 'growler' logo in favour of a minimalist 'J' and 'L' symbol further fuelled debate.

The rebrand, part of Jaguar Land Rover’s broader strategy to position Jaguar as an ultra-premium electric marque, has not been universally well received. Political figures, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, criticised the brand for 'abandoning' its traditional image, warning it could alienate Jaguar’s loyal customer base. Jaguar, however, has defended its creative direction, describing the new look as 'fearlessly creative' and insisting that criticism of the campaign’s diverse casting was driven by 'vile hatred and intolerance.'

While the account is still under contract with Accenture Song until mid-2026, Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to conduct a review signals its intent to reassess the effectiveness of its current agency relationship amid evolving brand goals. The move also coincides with external pressures, including Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on foreign car imports, which have temporarily halted Jaguar’s shipments to the US market. Negotiations are ongoing to shield UK-manufactured vehicles from the full impact of the tariffs as part of a broader trade deal.