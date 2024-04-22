JioCinema hints at new ad-free streaming plan

JioCinema has hinted at a potential shift with a new subscription plan. Speculation is rife that this plan could offer ad-free streaming of matches and other content.

During the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on April 20, an advertisement on X sparked curiosity among viewers. The ad teased a forthcoming change, stating, ‘Change is constant, but your plan doesn't have to be. A new plan coming April 25th.’

The commercial depicted a couple watching TV with sports commentary in the background, interrupted by the question, ‘To aaj kya plan hai?’ (‘What's the plan for today?’), to which they reply, ‘Aaj dekhenge series of ads’ (‘Today, we'll watch a series of ads’).

Change is constant, but your plan doesn't have to be 😉



A new plan. Coming April 25th.#JioCinema pic.twitter.com/aJ4FtsBl7J — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 21, 2024

While JioCinema's existing subscription plans cost INR 999 annually and INR 99 monthly, the platform has faced criticism for including ads despite subscription charges. Last year, when the platform streamed IPL matches for free, many viewed it as a strategy to acquire customers, anticipating a transition to paywalls in the future.

While specifics of the new plan remain undisclosed, the ad suggests a forthcoming option to eliminate ads, catering to user preferences for uninterrupted viewing.