Meta introduces Hindi & Portuguese support for AI-powered reels translation

Meta has expanded its AI-powered translation feature for Facebook and Instagram Reels to include Hindi and Portuguese, enabling creators to reach global audiences more easily. Previously, the tool supported bidirectional translations between English and Spanish.

“Many creators want to reach global audiences, and their feedback helped shape our work on translation features,” the company said. “With Meta AI, creators can now seamlessly translate and dub reels, breaking down language barriers so they can share their work with more viewers worldwide.”

The feature allows creators to translate reels while preserving the sound and tone of their original voice. A lip-sync option is also available, syncing the translated audio to the creator’s mouth movements for a more natural viewing experience.

Translations with its AI assistant are free and available to Facebook creators with 1,000 or more followers, as well as all public Instagram accounts in regions where its AI assistant is supported.

Users can control their viewing experience by selecting which languages they see. Every translated reel is labeled ‘Translated with Meta AI,’ and viewers can choose to turn translations on or off or watch reels in the original language via the settings menu.

The update adds Hindi and Portuguese to the platform’s translation capabilities, with the company planning to add more languages in the future.